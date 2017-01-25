WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net HUGE Annoucement

 
Post a reply

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:57 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25933
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
https://twitter.com/MartynSadler
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 3:09 pm
ridlerbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1545
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Bullseye wrote:
https://twitter.com/MartynSadler

Permalink

Some quality inane, mouth frothing ranting on there already from @mikesexton8.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:12 pm
woolly07 Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sat Apr 06, 2013 8:40 pm
Posts: 667
Bullseye wrote:
https://twitter.com/MartynSadler


The tea lady has decided to come back to us. Just need about 15 players to do the same and we are ready for HKR.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:41 pm
josefw User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Mar 03, 2010 7:56 pm
Posts: 491
Location: Manchester
Robbie Hunter-Paul coming back is my guess

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:43 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25933
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
Bit meh though if it's that. Hardly "huge" news.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 4:52 pm
mat Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8989
Location: bradford
That's talking about us making off field appointments next week so wouldn't have thought it relates to Friday's announcement.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:02 pm
martinwildbull User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1559
The only thing that I can think of is that the Bulls membership of the RFL is deemed to have existed throughout, and therefore our whole titles history is still ours. Imagine the pleasure that this allegedly anal occasion will give to us all, well worth the incoming when we can say it is because the RFL can and have decreed so. There may be a bit of patient explaining to do, that the company owns the club which has the membership, and that the club still exists despite change of owner, because the RFL constitution says it does.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 7:26 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7467
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
I'm sure I read the trophies were amongst the items the RFL was buying back to sell on to the new regime at cost.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:41 pm
NZ Bull User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Mon Jan 31, 2011 8:23 pm
Posts: 150
Location: Christchurch, New Zealand
Due to needing to bolster the thin squad, Steve Ferres is coming back and will be in charge of player recruitment.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 9:14 pm
jockabull Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Nov 25, 2010 4:12 pm
Posts: 878
vbfg wrote:
I'm sure I read the trophies were amongst the items the RFL was buying back to sell on to the new regime at cost.


Thorne was quoted as saying the trophies were included in the items he was trying to buy but didn't in the end. RFL were then rumoured to be trying to buy something from the administrators but I haven't seen any details on what it was.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, Bets'y Bulls, bobsmyuncle, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cookie, Cripesginger, debaser, dummyrunner, Fr13daY, glee, Godiswithers, Highlander, hindle xiii, jockabull, NZ Bull, paulwalker71, redeverready, ridlerbull, rossybull, sandy, Scarey71, Smack him Jimmy, St. Enoch, Stul, thepimp007, wakeytrin and 373 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,9341,94975,7164,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  