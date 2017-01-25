The only thing that I can think of is that the Bulls membership of the RFL is deemed to have existed throughout, and therefore our whole titles history is still ours. Imagine the pleasure that this allegedly anal occasion will give to us all, well worth the incoming when we can say it is because the RFL can and have decreed so. There may be a bit of patient explaining to do, that the company owns the club which has the membership, and that the club still exists despite change of owner, because the RFL constitution says it does.