WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net HUGE Annoucement

 
Post a reply

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:00 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3689
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
NZ Bull wrote:
I heard it from my son who plays at Cas, whos teammate heard it from the pet dog Rocky of Graham Lowe, in the park on a cold rainy night in Stoke that we are merging with Wellington Orcas to be called the Bradford Bull Sharks, all their players have flown over with George Toovey and will be ready to play this weekend. This brings our squad size to 50 players. The academy will now be renamed the Little Whalers.


You've been told not to drink that local Maori brew haven't you? :wink:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:03 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3689
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
He lives in Clayton West which is inbetween Huddersfield and Wakefield.

If he follows one of those two he hates us after someone said something nasty to him on a bus once after a game during Bullmania or something.


You sure it isn't from when you took his name in vain during your cherry brandy diatribes on here a while back? :WHISTLE:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:20 am
madasmcmadammcmad2 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 361
Rugby League World ‏@rlworld 4m4 minutes ago
More
Want a #rugbyleague fix this weekend? The BBC have got you covered with the first round of the Challenge Cup:
http://www.totalrl.com/bbc-twist-lane-challenge-cup/
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:28 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 1976
Location: No longer Bradford
madasmcmadammcmad2 wrote:
Want a #rugbyleague fix this weekend?


Or just go to Keighley on Sunday where our own team are playing for your fix.



(Although I may well be doing both!)

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:12 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3689
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
You don't think Huge announcement would mean Nigel Wood on the Bulls board of directors?? :shock:
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:07 pm
Cross Hills Cougar Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jan 01, 2014 9:43 pm
Posts: 273
="HamsterChops".. just go to Keighley on Sunday where our own team are playing for your fix.

All Bradford Bulls supporters will be made very welcome at Cougar Park, it should be a great afternoon for all
http://keighleycougars.com/guide-to-keighley/
Any old bitterness felt towards Caisley etc has now ebbed away (the first 25 years feeling that way are the worst but it can be overcome!)
It's just that you've got double the Sky money we have .. no, stop it. :wink:

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:07 pm
DrFeelgood User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Tue Jun 02, 2015 9:41 am
Posts: 485
Location: Rossendale
Blotto wrote:
You don't think Huge announcement would mean Nigel Wood on the Bulls board of directors?? :shock:


Huge in what respect? Huge in that an RFL executive is gonna sit on the board of one of the clubs it governs, or huge because of the scale of planning permission they'd need to make the board room big enough to fit him in?
"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bicesterbull, bigalf, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullmans Parade, Bulls4Champs, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Cross Hills Cougar, debaser, DrFeelgood, fifty50, Fr13daY, Greavsie, HamsterChops, hooligan27, jamesg794, lmw, Nothus, phillgee, Pumpetypump, redeverready, ridlerbull, rossybull, Scarey71, Sensei-Bull, The Lucky Black Cat, thepimp007, vbfg, weighman and 339 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,509,7041,65575,7144,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  