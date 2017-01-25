NZ Bull wrote:

I heard it from my son who plays at Cas, whos teammate heard it from the pet dog Rocky of Graham Lowe, in the park on a cold rainy night in Stoke that we are merging with Wellington Orcas to be called the Bradford Bull Sharks, all their players have flown over with George Toovey and will be ready to play this weekend. This brings our squad size to 50 players. The academy will now be renamed the Little Whalers.