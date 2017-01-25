|
NZ Bull wrote:
I heard it from my son who plays at Cas, whos teammate heard it from the pet dog Rocky of Graham Lowe, in the park on a cold rainy night in Stoke that we are merging with Wellington Orcas to be called the Bradford Bull Sharks, all their players have flown over with George Toovey and will be ready to play this weekend. This brings our squad size to 50 players. The academy will now be renamed the Little Whalers.
You've been told not to drink that local Maori brew haven't you?
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:03 am
Maccbull_BigBullyBooaza wrote:
He lives in Clayton West which is inbetween Huddersfield and Wakefield.
If he follows one of those two he hates us after someone said something nasty to him on a bus once after a game during Bullmania or something.
You sure it isn't from when you took his name in vain during your cherry brandy diatribes on here a while back?
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:20 am
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:28 am
madasmcmadammcmad2 wrote:
Want a #rugbyleague fix this weekend?
Or just go to Keighley on Sunday where our own team are playing for your fix.
(Although I may well be doing both!)
Wed Jan 25, 2017 11:12 am
You don't think Huge announcement would mean Nigel Wood on the Bulls board of directors??
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:07 pm
="HamsterChops".. just go to Keighley on Sunday where our own team are playing for your fix.
All Bradford Bulls supporters will be made very welcome at Cougar Park, it should be a great afternoon for allhttp://keighleycougars.com/guide-to-keighley/
Any old bitterness felt towards Caisley etc has now ebbed away (the first 25 years feeling that way are the worst but it can be overcome!)
It's just that you've got double the Sky money we have .. no, stop it.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:07 pm
Blotto wrote:
You don't think Huge announcement would mean Nigel Wood on the Bulls board of directors??
Huge in what respect? Huge in that an RFL executive is gonna sit on the board of one of the clubs it governs, or huge because of the scale of planning permission they'd need to make the board room big enough to fit him in?
