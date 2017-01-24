|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14744
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Steve 'Fonz' Long making a comeback?
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:03 pm
|
Joined: Mon Feb 18, 2002 6:48 pm
Posts: 533
Location: Bradford
|
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:05 pm
|
Joined: Fri Apr 17, 2009 5:50 pm
Posts: 666
|
Return of the Muldoon Brothers?
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:29 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25922
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:36 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3615Location:
Hornsea
|
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 2:43 pm
|
Joined:
Sun Feb 17, 2002 8:26 pmPosts:
27550Location:
MACS0647-JD
|
*** STOP PRESS ***
It WAS a Voluntary Tackle
*** ENDS ***
|
Last edited by Ferocious Aardvark on stardate Jun 26, 3013 11:27 am, edited 48,562,867,458,300,023 times in total
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:00 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 279
Location: South of Bratfud
|
We definitely have a winner ^^
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 3:15 pm
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3615Location:
Hornsea
|
Great. So the last 19 years are a do-over. We want our Sky money back.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:34 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3745
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
|
Well, they've announced an open training session and club shop reopening on Friday and Saturday, so I'm guessing that's not the HUGE news. The way they announced via a small Web link on Twitter must mean the new owners still don't have control of the old website or a replacement.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 4:40 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7458Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
If they want the domain name they need yon person from Wasps. Or whoever it was who re-registered it on the 5th of this month. Screenshot
It was done in the name of a company, not a person. And that company's number is:8196681
...which would make a kind of sense if it was simply re-registered. I don't think it was.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, ATS1, bobsmyuncle, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullmans Parade, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, Creedy Bull, Cripesginger, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, DrFeelgood, Duckman, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, hawk-eye, hereagain, Iggy79, Kevin Turvey, Mild Rover, Nelson, PHILISAN, ridlerbull, roofaldo2, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, SLPTom, Spannerz, The Writer, tigertot, Toga, vbfg and 406 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|