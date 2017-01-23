WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:40 pm
vbfg






Birky bull wrote:
If Bradford council do knock down richard dunns there is an large hole a stones throw away to accomadate all that rubble :IDEA:


They might just use the metal sheets for a roof.


Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:17 pm
Blotto






The Taliban must have put this out and then deleted it

last 4 hours

REVEALED: The true scale of debts that sent Bradford Bulls into administration The Telegraph & Argus 06:14

Perhaps their abacus beads fell out!







Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:05 am
rugbyreddog






Do you think the announcement could be about Truman. Rumour has it he may be going to Cas.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:26 am
FLYING HANDBAG



Gary Tasker in Top House tonight with some other bloke talking Bulls and over stuffor. Who is this mystery man? Nice BMW he drove away in bet that cost a few quid

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:47 am
Scarey71





FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
Gary Tasker in Top House tonight with some other bloke talking Bulls and over stuffor. Who is this mystery man? Nice BMW he drove away in bet that cost a few quid


You can lease BMWs relatively cheaply these days. The 3 Series was the best selling car by miles last year... Now if he was driving a Bentley...

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:54 am
roofaldo2





Actually, as I was going home last night, a guy drove past me going down Stadium Road towards the stadium in a BMW. Fairly new one too.

Could it have been the same guy? Are the new owners p!$$ing away what little money the club has on fancy cars?

Is there another administration on the horizon?

Find out Friday. Same Bulls Time, Same Bulls Channel


Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:21 am
rugbyreddog






It will be a good indication as to whether the owner's idea of huge matches the fans.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:22 am
Blotto






vbfg wrote:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along


EH!? I thought that crystal haggis of his was just a myth! :shock:







Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:25 am
Blotto






[quote="Smack him Jimmy"]Unless they only have size XXXXL?[/quote

You need to see Leigh Beatties piccie in todays T & A :D

http://www.thetelegraphandargus.co.uk/s ... lls_proud/







Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:23 am
tigertot






rugbyreddog wrote:
It will be a good indication as to whether the owner's idea of huge matches the fans.


Even me & the tigress have a different idea of huge.

