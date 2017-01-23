|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7450Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
Birky bull wrote:
If Bradford council do knock down richard dunns there is an large hole a stones throw away to accomadate all that rubble
They might just use the metal sheets for a roof.
|
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 11:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3685
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
The Taliban must have put this out and then deleted it
last 4 hours
REVEALED: The true scale of debts that sent Bradford Bulls into administration The Telegraph & Argus 06:14
Perhaps their abacus beads fell out!
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:05 am
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3611Location:
Hornsea
|
Do you think the announcement could be about Truman. Rumour has it he may be going to Cas.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 12:26 am
|
Joined: Tue Sep 06, 2016 10:50 pm
Posts: 7
|
Gary Tasker in Top House tonight with some other bloke talking Bulls and over stuffor. Who is this mystery man? Nice BMW he drove away in bet that cost a few quid
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:47 am
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 276
Location: South of Bratfud
|
FLYING HANDBAG wrote:
Gary Tasker in Top House tonight with some other bloke talking Bulls and over stuffor. Who is this mystery man? Nice BMW he drove away in bet that cost a few quid
You can lease BMWs relatively cheaply these days. The 3 Series was the best selling car by miles last year... Now if he was driving a Bentley...
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 6:54 am
|
Joined: Wed Sep 26, 2012 8:22 pm
Posts: 2616
|
Actually, as I was going home last night, a guy drove past me going down Stadium Road towards the stadium in a BMW. Fairly new one too.
Could it have been the same guy? Are the new owners p!$$ing away what little money the club has on fancy cars?
Is there another administration on the horizon?
Find out Friday. Same Bulls Time, Same Bulls Channel
|
To be the man.... I forget how the rest of that goes
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:21 am
|
Joined:
Mon Mar 07, 2005 1:54 pmPosts:
3611Location:
Hornsea
|
It will be a good indication as to whether the owner's idea of huge matches the fans.
|
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:22 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3685
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
vbfg wrote:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along
EH!? I thought that crystal haggis of his was just a myth!
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:25 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3685
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:23 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14741
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
It will be a good indication as to whether the owner's idea of huge matches the fans.
Even me & the tigress have a different idea of huge.
|
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, AndyMc88, BD20, BeechwoodBull, Bets'y Bulls, Block5Bull, Blotto, Bullnorthern, Bullseye, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Cookie, Creedy Bull, debaser, DrFeelgood, Durham Giant, eddievan, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Greavsie, HamsterChops, hereagain, Highlander, HiramC, imwakefieldtillidie, jockabull, josefw, Kevin Turvey, linebacker53, paulwalker71, PudseyBull, RAB90, ridlerbull, Sensei-Bull, tigertot, vbfg, weighman and 290 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|