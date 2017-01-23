|
|
Duckman wrote:
I suspect the new owners aren't the ones in charge of the Twitter feed, at least there not the ones actually posting, I suspect the Twitter feed is still being managed by who did it before. This one strikes me as hyperbole, and I'm just expecting....news. There's going to be a lot of news in one form or an another (tickets/kit/players) and you're right, the club - whoever is actually responsible for the social media feed (ME's fav person?!) needs to be very careful managing expectations. Under promise, over deliver.
They are just concerned we won't update our Twitter every few minutes, like it isn't a nervous habit we've built up the last three months...
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:34 pm
|
|
If it was 6 points instead of 12 I would be aiming for top 4 haha! Or at least a major assault in defending our Champ Shield!
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:37 pm
|
|
Duckman wrote:
I suspect the new owners aren't the ones in charge of the Twitter feed, at least there not the ones actually posting, I suspect the Twitter feed is still being managed by who did it before. This one strikes me as hyperbole, and I'm just expecting....news. There's going to be a lot of news in one form or an another (tickets/kit/players) and you're right, the club - whoever is actually responsible for the social media feed (ME's fav person?!) needs to be very careful managing expectations. Under promise, over deliver.
If it IS that little weasel then prepare to be duped big time so he can have a laugh at you. He likes doing that.
The he takes lead off his wee sidekick, "Reading Bullsh!t" and gets her to post the threats. (well, he did till she got banned for telling me to commit suicide. Classy guy is Duffy)
To me, huuuuuuuuge news would be knowing he had finally got his jotters.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:57 pm
|
|
I can't see a person being announced as huge - after Toovey.
Unless, it is a big investor that leads to the much needed ground development.
I am going with the sale of Odsal and development opportunities. The new owners can't just have bought the club aiming to make money. There has to be something else happening - hopefully!
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:01 pm
|
|
I'm not getting my hopes up.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:09 pm
|
|
Aside from announcing the INTENTION to buy odsal, would they have had enough time to actually put anything in place yet? The urgent focus would be signings, kit and the like at this moment I'd imagine.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:11 pm
|
|
Revealing the shirt, honour season tickets, new assistant, shop opens?
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:14 pm
|
|
I'm not expecting anything too huge in terms of fan excitement. Though it might well be pretty huge news for the club, perhaps striking a new deal with a sponsor like Provident. That would be a huge benefit moving forward for the club.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 9:20 pm
|
|
If Bradford council do knock down richard dunns there is an large hole a stones throw away to accomadate all that rubble
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 10:39 pm
|
|
Why do we always get an announcement of an announcement never just the announcing of the announcement.
|
