|
Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 61
|
Duckman wrote:
I suspect the new owners aren't the ones in charge of the Twitter feed, at least there not the ones actually posting, I suspect the Twitter feed is still being managed by who did it before. This one strikes me as hyperbole, and I'm just expecting....news. There's going to be a lot of news in one form or an another (tickets/kit/players) and you're right, the club - whoever is actually responsible for the social media feed (ME's fav person?!) needs to be very careful managing expectations. Under promise, over deliver.
They are just concerned we won't update our Twitter every few minutes, like it isn't a nervous habit we've built up the last three months...
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:34 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2639
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
If it was 6 points instead of 12 I would be aiming for top 4 haha! Or at least a major assault in defending our Champ Shield!
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:37 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8811
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
|
Duckman wrote:
I suspect the new owners aren't the ones in charge of the Twitter feed, at least there not the ones actually posting, I suspect the Twitter feed is still being managed by who did it before. This one strikes me as hyperbole, and I'm just expecting....news. There's going to be a lot of news in one form or an another (tickets/kit/players) and you're right, the club - whoever is actually responsible for the social media feed (ME's fav person?!) needs to be very careful managing expectations. Under promise, over deliver.
If it IS that little weasel then prepare to be duped big time so he can have a laugh at you. He likes doing that.
The he takes lead off his wee sidekick, "Reading Bullsh!t" and gets her to post the threats. (well, he did till she got banned for telling me to commit suicide. Classy guy is Duffy)
To me, huuuuuuuuge news would be knowing he had finally got his jotters.
|
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.
By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013
Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along! - copyright vbfg 05.01.2017
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, billypop, Broad Ings Warrior, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Duckman, eddievan, eddywalls, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, FLYING HANDBAG, Fr13daY, Giantscorpio, Godiswithers, hawk-eye, hereagain, HiramC, joanneby, jockabull, king benny, MDF3, Mild Rover, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Norman Bates, PHILISAN, psychostring, Rarebreed, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, sandy, Scarey71, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, The Writer, thefaxfanman, tigertot, Toga, vbfg and 463 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|