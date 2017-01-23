|
Hopefully the season ticket launch will piggy off the back of the 'huge' news.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:15 pm
Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:47 pm
Unless the assistant coach is going to be Wayne Bennett then I can't see an assistant coach announcement being classed as huge news. If it is then the marketing team at the Bulls deserve a swift kick up the ar5e.
Rule 1. Reserve huge news announcement for huge news only or you'll have a lot of disappointed fans to deal with.
Huge news to me is either a stadium development announcement, a financial partner coming on board with the means to take the club forward, a massive sponsorship deal or signing star players. I wouldnt class anything else as huge (apart from the wifes bum bum).
Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:50 pm
mat
maybe they could build up to huge news by starting with minor news. Stuff like officially announcing signed players rather than letting players announce it themselves would be a start.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:00 pm
vbfg
There is another announcement about season tickets on Friday, fwiw
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:03 pm
mystic eddie wrote:
6 points instead of 12.
Yes please
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:04 pm
Richie Mathers coming out of retirement....again
I was so annoyed with how much that got built up last year for it to then be that piece of news.
This had really better be HUGE news. The new owners started so well with the Toovey announcement. Hope they don't build this up for it to just be a bit well, meh. Or worse than meh.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:05 pm
Bull Mania wrote:
Not sure, some new shirts isn't exactly HUGE news.
Unless they only have size XXXXL?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:06 pm
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Naming of new assistant?
Robbie Paul coming back?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:14 pm
psychostring wrote:
Richie Mathers coming out of retirement....again
I was so annoyed with how much that got built up last year for it to then be that piece of news.
This had really better be HUGE news. The new owners started so well with the Toovey announcement. Hope they don't build this up for it to just be a bit well, meh. Or worse than meh.
I suspect the new owners aren't the ones in charge of the Twitter feed, at least there not the ones actually posting, I suspect the Twitter feed is still being managed by who did it before. This one strikes me as hyperbole, and I'm just expecting....news. There's going to be a lot of news in one form or an another (tickets/kit/players) and you're right, the club - whoever is actually responsible for the social media feed (ME's fav person?!) needs to be very careful managing expectations. Under promise, over deliver.
