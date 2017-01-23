psychostring wrote:



I was so annoyed with how much that got built up last year for it to then be that piece of news.



This had really better be HUGE news. The new owners started so well with the Toovey announcement. Hope they don't build this up for it to just be a bit well, meh. Or worse than meh. Richie Mathers coming out of retirement....againI was so annoyed with how much that got built up last year for it to then be that piece of news.This had really better be HUGE news. The new owners started so well with the Toovey announcement. Hope they don't build this up for it to just be a bit well, meh. Or worse than meh.

I suspect the new owners aren't the ones in charge of the Twitter feed, at least there not the ones actually posting, I suspect the Twitter feed is still being managed by who did it before. This one strikes me as hyperbole, and I'm just expecting....news. There's going to be a lot of news in one form or an another (tickets/kit/players) and you're right, the club - whoever is actually responsible for the social media feed (ME's fav person?!) needs to be very careful managing expectations. Under promise, over deliver.