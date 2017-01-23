WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:10 pm
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 880
Hopefully the season ticket launch will piggy off the back of the 'huge' news.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:15 pm
Bets'y Bulls
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1333
Location: Mirfield
Naming of new assistant?

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:47 pm
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 880
Unless the assistant coach is going to be Wayne Bennett then I can't see an assistant coach announcement being classed as huge news. If it is then the marketing team at the Bulls deserve a swift kick up the ar5e.

Rule 1. Reserve huge news announcement for huge news only or you'll have a lot of disappointed fans to deal with.

Huge news to me is either a stadium development announcement, a financial partner coming on board with the means to take the club forward, a massive sponsorship deal or signing star players. I wouldnt class anything else as huge (apart from the wifes bum bum).

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:50 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8987
Location: bradford
maybe they could build up to huge news by starting with minor news. Stuff like officially announcing signed players rather than letting players announce it themselves would be a start.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:00 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7448
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
There is another announcement about season tickets on Friday, fwiw
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:03 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 191
Location: Depends whose asking
mystic eddie wrote:
6 points instead of 12.


Yes please

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:04 pm
psychostring
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Jun 20, 2007 1:03 pm
Posts: 230
Richie Mathers coming out of retirement....again :lol:

I was so annoyed with how much that got built up last year for it to then be that piece of news.

This had really better be HUGE news. The new owners started so well with the Toovey announcement. Hope they don't build this up for it to just be a bit well, meh. Or worse than meh.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:05 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 191
Location: Depends whose asking
Bull Mania wrote:
Not sure, some new shirts isn't exactly HUGE news.


Unless they only have size XXXXL?

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:06 pm
Smack him Jimmy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Tue Sep 29, 2015 7:34 pm
Posts: 191
Location: Depends whose asking
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
Naming of new assistant?


Robbie Paul coming back?

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 8:14 pm
Duckman
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3744
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
psychostring wrote:
Richie Mathers coming out of retirement....again :lol:

I was so annoyed with how much that got built up last year for it to then be that piece of news.

This had really better be HUGE news. The new owners started so well with the Toovey announcement. Hope they don't build this up for it to just be a bit well, meh. Or worse than meh.


I suspect the new owners aren't the ones in charge of the Twitter feed, at least there not the ones actually posting, I suspect the Twitter feed is still being managed by who did it before. This one strikes me as hyperbole, and I'm just expecting....news. There's going to be a lot of news in one form or an another (tickets/kit/players) and you're right, the club - whoever is actually responsible for the social media feed (ME's fav person?!) needs to be very careful managing expectations. Under promise, over deliver.
Users browsing this forum: ADE1969UK, billypop, Broad Ings Warrior, Bull Mania, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, colly226, Duckman, eddievan, eddywalls, ex Bull Dog, exiledbull, FLYING HANDBAG, Fr13daY, Giantscorpio, Godiswithers, hawk-eye, hereagain, HiramC, joanneby, jockabull, king benny, MDF3, Mild Rover, mumbyisgod, mystic eddie, Norman Bates, PHILISAN, psychostring, Rarebreed, redeverready, RickyF1, ridlerbull, sandy, Scarey71, Scarlet Pimpernell, SCONE, Sensei-Bull, Smack him Jimmy, Spannerz, St. Enoch, The Writer, thefaxfanman, tigertot, Toga, vbfg and 463 guests

