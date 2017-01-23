|
Someone at the club told me it's FA buying a round.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:28 pm
|
(Give Me Back My)WINGS
Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:48 pm
Hmmm. Dual reg with Salford? Hmmm.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:50 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Isn't that talking about links with a NRL club?
So long as it's not Manly who have given themselves to us of their own free will.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:50 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
That reads more like he's looking to forge links with an nrl club which ties in with rest of article about raising quota.
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:15 pm
Aren't Salford already dual registered with Halifax?
Anyway, the whole article is about Koukash having access to more quality players. Not sure linking up with the Bulls will go along way to achieving that.
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:49 pm
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:49 pm
Season ticket news by end of week.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:50 pm
mystic eddie wrote:
6 points instead of 12.
We can only wish.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:57 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Mystic Eddie has been right all along
