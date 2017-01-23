WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 4:23 pm
tigertot
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14740
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
Someone at the club told me it's FA buying a round.
“We, you, a diverse, dynamic, needed support base that they would attack. And now, some of them even whispering, they’re ready to throw in for Hillary over Trump because they can’t afford to see the status quo go, otherwise, they won’t be able to be slurping off the gravy train that’s been feeding them all these years. They don’t want that to end.” Sarah Palin

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:28 pm
Angelic Cynic
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Sun Dec 21, 2014 6:51 pm
Posts: 626
Possible Involvement?
Image(Give Me Back My)WINGS Image

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:48 pm
ridlerbull
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1540
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Hmmm. Dual reg with Salford? Hmmm.
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:50 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7447
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Isn't that talking about links with a NRL club?

So long as it's not Manly who have given themselves to us of their own free will.
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:50 pm
mat
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 8986
Location: bradford
That reads more like he's looking to forge links with an nrl club which ties in with rest of article about raising quota.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:15 pm
Sensei-Bull
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 878
Aren't Salford already dual registered with Halifax?

Anyway, the whole article is about Koukash having access to more quality players. Not sure linking up with the Bulls will go along way to achieving that.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:49 pm
mystic eddie
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 1:52 pm
Posts: 8810
Location: The Peoples Republic of Bradfordia (Scottish Branch)
6 points instead of 12.
Red Amber and Black Fantasy Rugby League Champion 2012.

By far the most sensible posts on this thread have come from mystic eddie. - copyright Ewwenorfolk 09.04.2013

Aye, and Eddie is hinting at it too. And, as we all know:
Mystic Eddie has been right all along! - copyright vbfg 05.01.2017

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:49 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 762
Location: Waiting
Season ticket news by end of week.
Last edited by RickyF1 on Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:50 pm, edited 1 time in total.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:50 pm
RickyF1
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 762
Location: Waiting
mystic eddie wrote:
6 points instead of 12.

We can only wish.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:57 pm
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7447
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
Mystic Eddie has been right all along
When my club didn't exist it was still bigger than yours
