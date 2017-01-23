|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4232
|
Bulliac wrote:
No, they're putting a big bannner over the shop, which is apparently re-opening later this week...
Not sure, some new shirts isn't exactly HUGE news.
New signings? Stadium?
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:08 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 357
|
With the amount of stuff they will be getting through there should be a major announcement every day for the next 6 weeks..
Signings and stadium would be lovely!
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:15 pm
|
Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 71
|
We have resigned Epalahame Lauaki
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:17 pm
|
vbfg
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Joined:
Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 amPosts:
7442Location:
The People's Republic of Goatistan
|
It's gonna be YUUUUUUUGE!
I keep saying The Donald wants the golf course at the back. You won't believe me.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 357
|
Steve Menzies is coming back with Toovey
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:37 pm
|
Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 275
Location: South of Bratfud
|
ridlerbull wrote:
Bloody cyclists. Can't they cut their cloth accordingly? And isn't the cycle superhighway enough for them?
Hmm, I appear to be mixing my below the line T&A comments references...
If I cut my cloth any further I'm afraid I'd be arrested...
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:38 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2004
Location: Bradford
|
Or any other player at Manly, would be fine..
Announcements we are waiting for which need to happen really soon are: players, prices to see the team, kit.
Anything else can wait a couple of weeks
|
