WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - HUGE Annoucement

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net HUGE Annoucement

 
Post a reply

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:07 pm
Bull Mania User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4232
Bulliac wrote:
No, they're putting a big bannner over the shop, which is apparently re-opening later this week...


Not sure, some new shirts isn't exactly HUGE news.

New signings? Stadium?

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:08 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 357
With the amount of stuff they will be getting through there should be a major announcement every day for the next 6 weeks..

Signings and stadium would be lovely!

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:15 pm
bullocks User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jun 30, 2006 2:13 pm
Posts: 71
We have resigned Epalahame Lauaki

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:17 pm
vbfg User avatar
Neither a moderator nor an admin be
Neither a moderator nor an admin be

Joined: Sun Dec 09, 2001 6:06 am
Posts: 7442
Location: The People's Republic of Goatistan
It's gonna be YUUUUUUUGE!

I keep saying The Donald wants the golf course at the back. You won't believe me.

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:32 pm
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 357
Steve Menzies is coming back with Toovey

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:37 pm
Scarey71 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Apr 06, 2016 11:01 am
Posts: 275
Location: South of Bratfud
ridlerbull wrote:
Bloody cyclists. Can't they cut their cloth accordingly? And isn't the cycle superhighway enough for them?

Hmm, I appear to be mixing my below the line T&A comments references...


If I cut my cloth any further I'm afraid I'd be arrested...

Re: HUGE Annoucement

Post Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:38 pm
Highlander Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 2:25 pm
Posts: 2004
Location: Bradford
Or any other player at Manly, would be fine..

Announcements we are waiting for which need to happen really soon are: players, prices to see the team, kit.
Anything else can wait a couple of weeks ;-)
Pollsters doing Excellent job - say recent polls.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Aldy, AndyMc88, BD20Cougar, BeechwoodBull, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullnorthern, bullocks, Bulls Boy 2011, Bullseye, Bullsmad, colly226, Creedy Bull, daveyz999, exiledbull, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, HuddsRL5, ifallwerelikemumby, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, jumbercules, Nelson, paulwalker71, Pumpetypump, RAB90, ridlerbull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, thepimp007, Toga, unknownlegend, vbfg, Wildthing and 444 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,508,9361,86575,7064,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  