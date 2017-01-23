|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4232
Tweet from Bulls twitter account that a HUGE announcement is due the end of the week...
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:51 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 25912
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
We've re-signed Brendan Hill?
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:54 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1537
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
We're going into administration again?
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:59 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 261
ridlerbull wrote:
We're going into administration again?
Don't even jest!!!
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:00 pm
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9022
Location: Bradbados
No, they're putting a big bannner over the shop, which is apparently re-opening later this week...
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:01 pm
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2903
Location: Bradford
The wording of the Tweet...
THE club shop will be open by the end of the week, along with a HUGE announcement
.. makes me think that it will be about new shirts
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:02 pm
Joined:
Wed Jan 02, 2002 12:55 pmPosts:
6380Location:
LS9
ridlerbull wrote:
We're going into administration again?
Yes we've a debt of £900k we have built up since Friday. All because they put the floodlights on for cyclists or something.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:02 pm
Joined: Fri May 01, 2015 2:11 pm
Posts: 46
Where's KCNBABT when you need him?
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:04 pm
Joined: Fri Nov 19, 2004 1:28 pm
Posts: 1537
Location: Somewhere with a Leeds postcode. :(
Pumpetypump wrote:
Yes we've a debt of £900k we have built up since Friday. All because they put the floodlights on for cyclists or something.
Bloody cyclists. Can't they cut their cloth accordingly? And isn't the cycle superhighway enough for them?
Hmm, I appear to be mixing my below the line T&A comments references...
A casual stroll throught the lunatic asylum shows that faith does not prove anything.
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:07 pm
Joined: Sun Sep 12, 2010 12:14 pm
Posts: 261
Bulliac wrote:
No, they're putting a big bannner over the shop, which is apparently re-opening later this week...
no reasonable offer refused?
