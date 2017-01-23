WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:33 pm
we go again this saturday against workington, are they in the championship ? or did they get relegated last season?

same pricing and one stand open again for this one.

expect to see a similar team to the one we saw yesterday, then the big boys back for warrington week after.

brough and brierley need to be playing again to get their combination working well

will gaskell make his debut?!?!

i know ikahihifo took a knock so he may not play and already shown his form.

be good to see clough get a shot this time and ferguson too.
Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:28 am
Rick Stone suggesting a really strong squad for this one.
Another great opportunity to work on our plays at home.
Hopefully we'll see a good attitude toward the game and some of our younger players put there case forward for the Wire game.

Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Tue Jan 24, 2017 9:09 am
Don't think Symonds or Ferguson will be playing this weekend Stone mentioned somewhere they hadn't returned to full training yet. Gaskell at full back this week? What about Darnell???

Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Tue Jan 24, 2017 1:20 pm
i think it will be more younger players than seniors

gaskell, symonds and ferguson targeting the warrington game away

mcintosh will be full back again i think, would have been nice to see simpson again but that injury has finished him at the giants i fear
Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:29 pm
brearley84 wrote:
i think it will be more younger players than seniors

gaskell, symonds and ferguson targeting the warrington game away

mcintosh will be full back again i think, would have been nice to see simpson again but that injury has finished him at the giants i fear

Didn't you say he had a medial ligament strain?

If so, he'll be back in no time.

Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:33 pm
Stone has said the injuries to both Simpson and ikahihifo are nothing much to worry about.
Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Wed Jan 25, 2017 1:35 am
brearley84 wrote:

mcintosh will be full back again i think, would have been nice to see simpson again but that injury has finished him at the giants i fear



yer cant beat a bit of optimism to start yer season off well!! :wink:

anyone?? :thumb:
Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:14 pm
i more than anymore want to see simpson playing again for us

lets hope he plays on saturday...

if he doesnt do you think stone will play him against warrington ?? maybe he will, if not then i dont think he will play him in game 1 at widnes and maybe not get another look in, thats why i fear we may not see him again

fingers crossed!
Re: Pre-season friendly 2 - workington

Wed Jan 25, 2017 2:36 pm
brearley84 wrote:
i more than anymore want to see simpson playing again for us

lets hope he plays on saturday...

if he doesnt do you think stone will play him against warrington ?? maybe he will, if not then i dont think he will play him in game 1 at widnes and maybe not get another look in, thats why i fear we may not see him again

fingers crossed!


he has a strain and you think we wont see him again :lol: your so negative

