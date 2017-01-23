we go again this saturday against workington, are they in the championship ? or did they get relegated last season?



same pricing and one stand open again for this one.



expect to see a similar team to the one we saw yesterday, then the big boys back for warrington week after.



brough and brierley need to be playing again to get their combination working well



will gaskell make his debut?!?!



i know ikahihifo took a knock so he may not play and already shown his form.



be good to see clough get a shot this time and ferguson too.