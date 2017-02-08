Aboveusonlypie wrote: A very strange article. It presupposes that Britain and Australia are playing on a level field.



The GF winning coaches in Super League prior to this decade have all (apart from Brian Noble) come from Australia or New Zealand. Nine in total. Only Brian McDermott and Shaun Wane can be added to that list from this decade.



It is hardly surprising that British Rugby League has tried to ape the NRL. Our own club required Australian methods under Madge to make us successful again.

You have twisted the facts there a bit, haven't you? Aside from forgetting Ellery Hanley, You could equally say 5 of the 6 Grand Finals this decade have been won by British coaches, and that it was 50/50 in the early years. Antipodeans dominated 2006-2010 but that run is long finished, and doesn't look to change this year with Wigan, Leeds, Saints, Hull FC and Castleford all having British coaches. The only major exception is Tony Smith, who has been here for a very long time now.