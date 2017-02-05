Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 556



Itchy Arsenal wrote: I think this could the year for Wire.

I really would like another team outside the usual suspects to breakthrough but just can't see it. Personally I'd love Wakefield to finish in the top 4 but think they will run out of gas.

Leyth will surprise a few and finish in the top 8.

Widnes to finish bottom.

Albeit they were only friendlies I think they showed we will play a different style this season and if TL and GW can keep free of injuries I'm looking forward to a much more expansive style and hopefully playing with a much more uptempo approach.



Aside from your fist point Itchy i think we are on pretty much the same track. I am glad to see that somebody else actually rates Wakey as serious party poopers this year. Chris Chester is slowly buliding a very good side and also getting the youngsters tied down to long term contracts in the process. I have been long time advocate of Wakey dropping out because of their Sunderland like persistence of just hanging on every year with awful facilities but they haven't just cried off. They are making serious noises and have been for some time about a new stadium and for the last couple of years have shown a marked improvement in incoming players and youth and again this year it seems they have bettered it again. Too many people are writing them off. They aren't the whipping boys any more. Aside from your fist point Itchy i think we are on pretty much the same track. I am glad to see that somebody else actually rates Wakey as serious party poopers this year. Chris Chester is slowly buliding a very good side and also getting the youngsters tied down to long term contracts in the process. I have been long time advocate of Wakey dropping out because of their Sunderland like persistence of just hanging on every year with awful facilities but they haven't just cried off. They are making serious noises and have been for some time about a new stadium and for the last couple of years have shown a marked improvement in incoming players and youth and again this year it seems they have bettered it again. Too many people are writing them off. They aren't the whipping boys any more. Itchy Arsenal

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm

Posts: 907

Location: God's little acre

Cherry_Warrior wrote: Aside from your fist point Itchy i think we are on pretty much the same track. I am glad to see that somebody else actually rates Wakey as serious party poopers this year. Chris Chester is slowly buliding a very good side and also getting the youngsters tied down to long term contracts in the process. I have been long time advocate of Wakey dropping out because of their Sunderland like persistence of just hanging on every year with awful facilities but they haven't just cried off. They are making serious noises and have been for some time about a new stadium and for the last couple of years have shown a marked improvement in incoming players and youth and again this year it seems they have bettered it again. Too many people are writing them off. They aren't the whipping boys any more.

They will definitely not be pushovers and I would be delighted if they got to the CC final or made the top 4. Not sure of the strength in depth that they have but they appear to be building a pretty decent pack that could give a few teams a bit of trouble.

I can see them starting well like Widnes did last year I just hope they have a bit more bant than Widnes and just end up hanging on for a top 8 place. They will definitely not be pushovers and I would be delighted if they got to the CC final or made the top 4. Not sure of the strength in depth that they have but they appear to be building a pretty decent pack that could give a few teams a bit of trouble.I can see them starting well like Widnes did last year I just hope they have a bit more bant than Widnes and just end up hanging on for a top 8 place. Smooth Stu

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm

Posts: 3032

Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam

I'm not sure how I'd feel if we start being more expansive, and more 'entertaining', but then lose.

Sometimes you just have to win doing the hard stuff, and I'm fine with that if we hold up the cup in October. Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013



Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013



Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.” Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1712

Smooth Stu wrote: I'm not sure how I'd feel if we start being more expansive, and more 'entertaining', but then lose.

Sometimes you just have to win doing the hard stuff, and I'm fine with that if we hold up the cup in October.

I'm with you. People forget that in 2012 in Waney's first season we did score a load of points and were far more entertaining than under Madge. We won the LLS at Hull KR in one of the finest comebacks of the Super League era.



It all counted for nothing as we lost to Leeds by a penalty in the playoff. The mood on here was that Wane had got it wrong and that winning by a cricket score in earlier rounds had done us no favours when it came to grinding out a result against battle hardened Leeds.



Of course we all want to be entertained by free flowing rugby, but to be honest I was more than happy with the entertainment on offer at Warrington, Hull and Old Trafford in the last few weeks of the season. I'm with you. People forget that in 2012 in Waney's first season we did score a load of points and were far more entertaining than under Madge. We won the LLS at Hull KR in one of the finest comebacks of the Super League era.It all counted for nothing as we lost to Leeds by a penalty in the playoff. The mood on here was that Wane had got it wrong and that winning by a cricket score in earlier rounds had done us no favours when it came to grinding out a result against battle hardened Leeds.Of course we all want to be entertained by free flowing rugby, but to be honest I was more than happy with the entertainment on offer at Warrington, Hull and Old Trafford in the last few weeks of the season. "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) stpatricks

Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am

Posts: 754

Location: Wigan

Aboveusonlypie wrote: Smooth Stu wrote: I'm not sure how I'd feel if we start being more expansive, and more 'entertaining', but then lose.

Sometimes you just have to win doing the hard stuff, and I'm fine with that if we hold up the cup in October.

I'm with you. People forget that in 2012 in Waney's first season we did score a load of points and were far more entertaining than under Madge. We won the LLS at Hull KR in one of the finest comebacks of the Super League era.



It all counted for nothing as we lost to Leeds by a penalty in the playoff. The mood on here was that Wane had got it wrong and that winning by a cricket score in earlier rounds had done us no favours when it came to grinding out a result against battle hardened Leeds.



Of course we all want to be entertained by free flowing rugby, but to be honest I was more than happy with the entertainment on offer at Warrington, Hull and Old Trafford in the last few weeks of the season. I'm with you. People forget that in 2012 in Waney's first season we did score a load of points and were far more entertaining than under Madge. We won the LLS at Hull KR in one of the finest comebacks of the Super League era.It all counted for nothing as we lost to Leeds by a penalty in the playoff. The mood on here was that Wane had got it wrong and that winning by a cricket score in earlier rounds had done us no favours when it came to grinding out a result against battle hardened Leeds.Of course we all want to be entertained by free flowing rugby, but to be honest I was more than happy with the entertainment on offer at Warrington, Hull and Old Trafford in the last few weeks of the season.



There is no way that Wigan would have been anywhere near to winning the league leaders shield or winning the GF if the team had not been able to battle through the season, it wasnt pretty but proved effective. It was a complete squad performance with every player that pulled on the jersey doing their bit to get the team to the play offs. If you look on the wire board there are some saying they wouldnt want to win "the wigan way". Well gritty whole hearted effort got wigan close and in the playoffs Widnes game apart they played entertaining enough for me. There is no way that Wigan would have been anywhere near to winning the league leaders shield or winning the GF if the team had not been able to battle through the season, it wasnt pretty but proved effective. It was a complete squad performance with every player that pulled on the jersey doing their bit to get the team to the play offs. If you look on the wire board there are some saying they wouldnt want to win "the wigan way". Well gritty whole hearted effort got wigan close and in the playoffs Widnes game apart they played entertaining enough for me. Wigan home of league Wigg'n Silver RLFANS Member



Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am

Posts: 5009

http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38862223 Cruncher Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am

Posts: 13390

Wigg'n wrote: http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38862223



Interesting. I don't disagree with the overall thrust of that article, but Tony Smith has consistently failed to land the big one, and Daryl Powell hasn't got anywhere near Old Trafford and has reached Wembley only once while coaching Cas (and losing).



I'm not sure the Wire and Cas fans will find stats like that massively entertaining. Interesting. I don't disagree with the overall thrust of that article, but Tony Smith has consistently failed to land the big one, and Daryl Powell hasn't got anywhere near Old Trafford and has reached Wembley only once while coaching Cas (and losing).I'm not sure the Wire and Cas fans will find stats like that massively entertaining. Aboveusonlypie

Free-scoring winger



Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm

Posts: 1712

A very strange article. It presupposes that Britain and Australia are playing on a level field.



The GF winning coaches in Super League prior to this decade have all (apart from Brian Noble) come from Australia or New Zealand. Nine in total. Only Brian McDermott and Shaun Wane can be added to that list from this decade.



It is hardly surprising that British Rugby League has tried to ape the NRL. Our own club required Australian methods under Madge to make us successful again.



Again the 'love-in' with Daryl Powell. I can't understand the media fascination with him. If he went back to Leeds we'd soon see him compromise his beliefs in favour of a winning style. Clubs like Wigan and Leeds demand winning rugby over entertainment. At Cas he can entertain all he likes because he won't get the sack for winning nothing. At Wigan if Waney doesn't deliver he gets the sack regardless of the entertainment value. Same with Brian Mac at Leeds. In any case Cas are hardly packing the fans in are they? "Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try

No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940) Cherry_Warrior Cheeky half-back



Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm

Posts: 556

Aboveusonlypie wrote: A very strange article. It presupposes that Britain and Australia are playing on a level field.



The GF winning coaches in Super League prior to this decade have all (apart from Brian Noble) come from Australia or New Zealand. Nine in total. Only Brian McDermott and Shaun Wane can be added to that list from this decade.



It is hardly surprising that British Rugby League has tried to ape the NRL. Our own club required Australian methods under Madge to make us successful again.



Again the 'love-in' with Daryl Powell. I can't understand the media fascination with him. If he went back to Leeds we'd soon see him compromise his beliefs in favour of a winning style. Clubs like Wigan and Leeds demand winning rugby over entertainment. At Cas he can entertain all he likes because he won't get the sack for winning nothing. At Wigan if Waney doesn't deliver he gets the sack regardless of the entertainment value. Same with Brian Mac at Leeds. In any case Cas are hardly packing the fans in are they?



You make a good point. I suppose we can't expect every single game to enthrall us. We have to grind out the tough games in the tough weather. I suppose there is a time and place for expansive rugby. In the last quarter last season we had no choice but it was good to see that every member of our squad can play rugby in both disciplines whenever required. It gives us a great edge if we need to chase a game. You make a good point. I suppose we can't expect every single game to enthrall us. We have to grind out the tough games in the tough weather. I suppose there is a time and place for expansive rugby. In the last quarter last season we had no choice but it was good to see that every member of our squad can play rugby in both disciplines whenever required. It gives us a great edge if we need to chase a game. Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: Cherry_Warrior, Itchy Arsenal, JWarriors, post, ShortArse, The Wiganosopher, thepimp007, TonyM19 and 155 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply , 7 , 8 , 9 , 10 1 ... 6 99 posts • Page 10 of 10 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,515,274 1,828 75,739 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 9th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 ST. HELENS v LEEDS TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 CASTLEFORD v LEIGH TV Fri 10th Feb : 20:00 SL-R1 WIDNES v HUDDERSFIELD Sat 11th Feb : 13:15 SL-R1 SALFORD v WIGAN Sat 11th Feb : 18:00 SL-R1 CATALANS v WARRINGTON TV Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 DEWSBURY v SWINTON Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 SHEFFIELD v TOULOUSE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 LONDON v HULL KR Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BATLEY v HALIFAX Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 BRADFORD v ROCHDALE Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 CH-R2 FEATHERSTONE v OLDHAM > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00 SL-R1 WAKEFIELD v HULL FC < Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY



























