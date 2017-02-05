WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for coming season

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Sun Feb 05, 2017 8:34 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 556
Itchy Arsenal wrote:
I think this could the year for Wire.
I really would like another team outside the usual suspects to breakthrough but just can't see it. Personally I'd love Wakefield to finish in the top 4 but think they will run out of gas.
Leyth will surprise a few and finish in the top 8.
Widnes to finish bottom.
Albeit they were only friendlies I think they showed we will play a different style this season and if TL and GW can keep free of injuries I'm looking forward to a much more expansive style and hopefully playing with a much more uptempo approach.


Aside from your fist point Itchy i think we are on pretty much the same track. I am glad to see that somebody else actually rates Wakey as serious party poopers this year. Chris Chester is slowly buliding a very good side and also getting the youngsters tied down to long term contracts in the process. I have been long time advocate of Wakey dropping out because of their Sunderland like persistence of just hanging on every year with awful facilities but they haven't just cried off. They are making serious noises and have been for some time about a new stadium and for the last couple of years have shown a marked improvement in incoming players and youth and again this year it seems they have bettered it again. Too many people are writing them off. They aren't the whipping boys any more.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Mon Feb 06, 2017 8:25 pm
Itchy Arsenal
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jul 15, 2008 5:07 pm
Posts: 907
Location: God's little acre
Cherry_Warrior wrote:
Aside from your fist point Itchy i think we are on pretty much the same track. I am glad to see that somebody else actually rates Wakey as serious party poopers this year. Chris Chester is slowly buliding a very good side and also getting the youngsters tied down to long term contracts in the process. I have been long time advocate of Wakey dropping out because of their Sunderland like persistence of just hanging on every year with awful facilities but they haven't just cried off. They are making serious noises and have been for some time about a new stadium and for the last couple of years have shown a marked improvement in incoming players and youth and again this year it seems they have bettered it again. Too many people are writing them off. They aren't the whipping boys any more.

They will definitely not be pushovers and I would be delighted if they got to the CC final or made the top 4. Not sure of the strength in depth that they have but they appear to be building a pretty decent pack that could give a few teams a bit of trouble.
I can see them starting well like Widnes did last year I just hope they have a bit more bant than Widnes and just end up hanging on for a top 8 place.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 1:17 pm
Smooth Stu
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3032
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
I'm not sure how I'd feel if we start being more expansive, and more 'entertaining', but then lose.
Sometimes you just have to win doing the hard stuff, and I'm fine with that if we hold up the cup in October.
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013

Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013

Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.”

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:16 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1712
Smooth Stu wrote:
I'm not sure how I'd feel if we start being more expansive, and more 'entertaining', but then lose.
Sometimes you just have to win doing the hard stuff, and I'm fine with that if we hold up the cup in October.

I'm with you. People forget that in 2012 in Waney's first season we did score a load of points and were far more entertaining than under Madge. We won the LLS at Hull KR in one of the finest comebacks of the Super League era.

It all counted for nothing as we lost to Leeds by a penalty in the playoff. The mood on here was that Wane had got it wrong and that winning by a cricket score in earlier rounds had done us no favours when it came to grinding out a result against battle hardened Leeds.

Of course we all want to be entertained by free flowing rugby, but to be honest I was more than happy with the entertainment on offer at Warrington, Hull and Old Trafford in the last few weeks of the season.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:59 pm
stpatricks
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 754
Location: Wigan
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Smooth Stu wrote:
I'm not sure how I'd feel if we start being more expansive, and more 'entertaining', but then lose.
Sometimes you just have to win doing the hard stuff, and I'm fine with that if we hold up the cup in October.

I'm with you. People forget that in 2012 in Waney's first season we did score a load of points and were far more entertaining than under Madge. We won the LLS at Hull KR in one of the finest comebacks of the Super League era.

It all counted for nothing as we lost to Leeds by a penalty in the playoff. The mood on here was that Wane had got it wrong and that winning by a cricket score in earlier rounds had done us no favours when it came to grinding out a result against battle hardened Leeds.

Of course we all want to be entertained by free flowing rugby, but to be honest I was more than happy with the entertainment on offer at Warrington, Hull and Old Trafford in the last few weeks of the season.


There is no way that Wigan would have been anywhere near to winning the league leaders shield or winning the GF if the team had not been able to battle through the season, it wasnt pretty but proved effective. It was a complete squad performance with every player that pulled on the jersey doing their bit to get the team to the play offs. If you look on the wire board there are some saying they wouldnt want to win "the wigan way". Well gritty whole hearted effort got wigan close and in the playoffs Widnes game apart they played entertaining enough for me.
Wigan home of league

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 3:21 pm
Wigg'n
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5009
http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38862223

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:00 pm
Cruncher
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13390
Wigg'n wrote:
http://m.bbc.co.uk/sport/rugby-league/38862223


Interesting. I don't disagree with the overall thrust of that article, but Tony Smith has consistently failed to land the big one, and Daryl Powell hasn't got anywhere near Old Trafford and has reached Wembley only once while coaching Cas (and losing).

I'm not sure the Wire and Cas fans will find stats like that massively entertaining.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:08 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1712
A very strange article. It presupposes that Britain and Australia are playing on a level field.

The GF winning coaches in Super League prior to this decade have all (apart from Brian Noble) come from Australia or New Zealand. Nine in total. Only Brian McDermott and Shaun Wane can be added to that list from this decade.

It is hardly surprising that British Rugby League has tried to ape the NRL. Our own club required Australian methods under Madge to make us successful again.

Again the 'love-in' with Daryl Powell. I can't understand the media fascination with him. If he went back to Leeds we'd soon see him compromise his beliefs in favour of a winning style. Clubs like Wigan and Leeds demand winning rugby over entertainment. At Cas he can entertain all he likes because he won't get the sack for winning nothing. At Wigan if Waney doesn't deliver he gets the sack regardless of the entertainment value. Same with Brian Mac at Leeds. In any case Cas are hardly packing the fans in are they?
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 6:27 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 556
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
A very strange article. It presupposes that Britain and Australia are playing on a level field.

The GF winning coaches in Super League prior to this decade have all (apart from Brian Noble) come from Australia or New Zealand. Nine in total. Only Brian McDermott and Shaun Wane can be added to that list from this decade.

It is hardly surprising that British Rugby League has tried to ape the NRL. Our own club required Australian methods under Madge to make us successful again.

Again the 'love-in' with Daryl Powell. I can't understand the media fascination with him. If he went back to Leeds we'd soon see him compromise his beliefs in favour of a winning style. Clubs like Wigan and Leeds demand winning rugby over entertainment. At Cas he can entertain all he likes because he won't get the sack for winning nothing. At Wigan if Waney doesn't deliver he gets the sack regardless of the entertainment value. Same with Brian Mac at Leeds. In any case Cas are hardly packing the fans in are they?


You make a good point. I suppose we can't expect every single game to enthrall us. We have to grind out the tough games in the tough weather. I suppose there is a time and place for expansive rugby. In the last quarter last season we had no choice but it was good to see that every member of our squad can play rugby in both disciplines whenever required. It gives us a great edge if we need to chase a game.
