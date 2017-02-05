Itchy Arsenal wrote: I think this could the year for Wire.

I really would like another team outside the usual suspects to breakthrough but just can't see it. Personally I'd love Wakefield to finish in the top 4 but think they will run out of gas.

Leyth will surprise a few and finish in the top 8.

Widnes to finish bottom.

Albeit they were only friendlies I think they showed we will play a different style this season and if TL and GW can keep free of injuries I'm looking forward to a much more expansive style and hopefully playing with a much more uptempo approach.

Aside from your fist point Itchy i think we are on pretty much the same track. I am glad to see that somebody else actually rates Wakey as serious party poopers this year. Chris Chester is slowly buliding a very good side and also getting the youngsters tied down to long term contracts in the process. I have been long time advocate of Wakey dropping out because of their Sunderland like persistence of just hanging on every year with awful facilities but they haven't just cried off. They are making serious noises and have been for some time about a new stadium and for the last couple of years have shown a marked improvement in incoming players and youth and again this year it seems they have bettered it again. Too many people are writing them off. They aren't the whipping boys any more.