Gazwire wrote: Yellow Giraffe, I think you should wind your neck in!



On a serious note, it's great to see all the old rivalries warming up for the season. It's been a long wait but I can't wait for Thursday and

the weekends games.



FWIW, Wigan are strong favourites for me for the big prize and a fully fit first 17 has to be the best side on paper.

Wire have a good forward pack but I worry about our attack in the 3/4.

Got to say that I think the problem we'll have in our 3/4 will be extended across the whole Saints line up (not complaining though!).

Looking forward to seeing Cas play with Chase, and to see what Leeds will do.

I was taking to a couple of mates in Wigan last night and said the same about Wire. A superb pack but the backline looks ordinary to me and there's a real lack of pace in the halfbacks. During the conversation I could see a blokes ears prick up at the side of us, he was a Wire fan and in fairness he pretty much agreed as well.As I said to him the pack is that good and superleague is that poor that Wire still have every chance of winning the lot though. If Wire had a player like Williams alongside Brown/Gidley and a quality centre then I'd have you as favourites.