Wilde 3 wrote: Not wanting to get in the way of the Saints v Wigan fighting, but I find it strange you see the Saints pack as being better than Watts, Houghton, Taylor, Ellis, Manu, Minichiello, Bowden and Green

I had a quick think about each of the top clubs first choice 17's the other day (bored on the train travelling to work is my excuse) and tried to compare them to our own and Hull was the only club I had down as having a very even split with ourselves in regards to which players from both clubs would make a combined 17. The vast majority of the Hull players I'd take were from the pack as it's clearly very strong.It's tough to tell based on what looks good on paper but I wouldn't be surprised to see Wigan and Hull competing for the top couple of positions this year.