Wed Feb 01, 2017 8:18 pm
I predict that the envious troll won't be seen for dust when we pound them (again) on Good Friday.
Warrington led 16-2 in Saturday's Grand Final, but their joy was short-lived as Wigan roared back to win the Super League title and extend the Wire's 58-year wait to be champions

Re: Predictions for coming season

Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:19 pm
Saints to win nowt, Wigan to win all........ A poster to change his username to Green Giraffe...
Re: Predictions for coming season

Wed Feb 01, 2017 10:51 pm
Wigan Peer wrote:
Saints to win nowt, Wigan to win all........ A poster to change his username to Green Giraffe...

Orrell Lad wrote:
I predict that the envious troll won't be seen for dust when we pound them (again) on Good Friday.


Deary me. Some folk really can't stand a fan of another club having an opinion can they? Bless. To think you two are actually most probably adults as well.....frightening.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Thu Feb 02, 2017 8:07 am
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
Deary me. Some folk really can't stand a fan of another club having an opinion can they? Bless. To think you two are actually most probably adults as well.....frightening.


Ah ok, so ok for you to be tongue in cheek on Stains board, but not for us to be tongue in cheek here..... Ok, seems fair..
