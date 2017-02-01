Cruncher wrote: Yes, of course.



It's your own fault if you're insulted by insults. In fact you are xenophobes (there's a fashionably self-righteous word these days) for not accepting that I am right.



Also, how dare you slap me down when you didn't slap down so-and-so. I mean, it's not like I've got a track-record for causing trouble on here.



I myself am not xenophobic (that sanctimonious word again). In fact, some of my best friends are ... (uh-oh).

What on earth are you going on about? When have I demanded that people accept I am right? Or are you just making things up to suit your argument because I haven't actually done anything wrong?!I have simply said that there is a lot of arrogance on this thread. That's all. (Some Wigan fans agree by the way, fancy that?!)Yes I do find it a hypocritical that it's OK for a Wigan fan to say it but not a Saints fan. Hence the xenophobia comment. As for my track record, that's probably the biggest myth on these boards. I have had many good, reasonable debates with the likes of aboveusonlypie and Nickykiss in the past. One particular Moderator doesn't like the fact I sometimes disagree with folk and likes to make a song and dance about me and that's why people fall in line like sheep and believe I am some sort of serial trouble maker.As for the last sentence, I am not even sure what you're trying to imply to be honest. My point was I would never generalise all Wigan fans as a certain thing, as they aren't all bad, far from it. Nor would I claim all Saints fans are right because some of them, on these boards in particular, are idiots and that's why I hardly post on here anymore.