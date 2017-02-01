WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for coming season

Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:41 pm
Cruncher wrote:
Yes, of course.

It's your own fault if you're insulted by insults. In fact you are xenophobes (there's a fashionably self-righteous word these days) for not accepting that I am right.

Also, how dare you slap me down when you didn't slap down so-and-so. I mean, it's not like I've got a track-record for causing trouble on here.

I myself am not xenophobic (that sanctimonious word again). In fact, some of my best friends are ... (uh-oh).


What on earth are you going on about? When have I demanded that people accept I am right? Or are you just making things up to suit your argument because I haven't actually done anything wrong?! :lol: :lol: I have simply said that there is a lot of arrogance on this thread. That's all. (Some Wigan fans agree by the way, fancy that?!)

Yes I do find it a hypocritical that it's OK for a Wigan fan to say it but not a Saints fan. Hence the xenophobia comment. As for my track record, that's probably the biggest myth on these boards. I have had many good, reasonable debates with the likes of aboveusonlypie and Nickykiss in the past. One particular Moderator doesn't like the fact I sometimes disagree with folk and likes to make a song and dance about me and that's why people fall in line like sheep and believe I am some sort of serial trouble maker.

As for the last sentence, I am not even sure what you're trying to imply to be honest. My point was I would never generalise all Wigan fans as a certain thing, as they aren't all bad, far from it. Nor would I claim all Saints fans are right because some of them, on these boards in particular, are idiots and that's why I hardly post on here anymore.

Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:54 pm
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
What on earth are you going on about? When have I demanded that people accept I am right? Or are you just making things up to suit your argument because I haven't actually done anything wrong?! :lol: :lol: I have simply said that there is a lot of arrogance on this thread. That's all. (Some Wigan fans agree by the way, fancy that?!)

Yes I do find it a hypocritical that it's OK for a Wigan fan to say it but not a Saints fan. Hence the xenophobia comment. As for my track record, that's probably the biggest myth on these boards. I have had many good, reasonable debates with the likes of aboveusonlypie and Nickykiss in the past. One particular Moderator doesn't like the fact I sometimes disagree with folk and likes to make a song and dance about me and that's why people fall in line like sheep and believe I am some sort of serial trouble maker.

As for the last sentence, I am not even sure what you're trying to imply to be honest. My point was I would never generalise all Wigan fans as a certain thing, as they aren't all bad, far from it. Nor would I claim all Saints fans are right because some of them, on these boards in particular, are idiots and that's why I hardly post on here anymore.


So all that aside, what are your predictions? Or are you sticking with the ones that you put on Red Vee?
Just to get it back on topic of course.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:56 pm
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
Jukesays wrote:
You used the word "Yourselves".
That to me implies (Or whatever word you want to come up with) that your being Generic in your claims that Wigan Fans are arrogant or whatever.

Anyway - You say something and it's tongue in cheek
"1" Wigan fan says something and were All arrogant etc.

Go Figure :roll:


You are missing the point massively. Either that or you are being deliberately obtuse.

Right let's pretend I predicted that Saints would win everything and meant it. I still didn't claim that nobody would touch us or that we are far superior. Surely you can see the difference between being confident and thinking you have a good chance of winning silverware and claiming you are far superior to the rest? It really isn't that difficult. :FRUSRATED:

And no I wasn't implying that all Wigan fans are arrogant, just the ones posting arrogant remarks.


The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
Yes I am saying you're acting childish and picking fights. In fact you are still doing it now. You class that as an insult?


With regards to both replies you made to me

Yes - I do think calling someone Childish is an insult - It's hardly a thing of Praise is it?

You then also say that I don't get the point - I do - You think 21-12 was being arrogant - Simple, I get it - So aim your reply at him not using the term "Wigan Fans" or "Yourselves" in a general post and then not expect us to assume your generalising.

I'm not picking fights - Your interpreting it that way - I'm stating that you said Wigan fans and the term Yourselves in a post where you didn't quote someone was a way of generalising that we were all arrogant etc.
Trainman replied to the person direct who he thought was being arrogant - Big difference.

As I said previously - I've stated my views on our chances and if I were a Bookie I would make us favourites.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:59 pm
PS

If you ever went on REDVEE and saw some of the one eyed, vitriolic hatred filled posts on there you'd be forgiven for thinking all Sintelliners were " Insert your own derogatory Remarks".

However - Surely there not all that bad are they? :THINK:

But what I will say is that if I ever do go post on other boards and disagree with what a poster says I will quote them direct or reply to them individually.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:07 pm
Rogues Gallery wrote:
So all that aside, what are your predictions? Or are you sticking with the ones that you put on Red Vee?
Just to get it back on topic of course.


The ones on redvee, as you know, were tongue in cheek in response to the constant negativity on there.

In all seriousness I've predicted Saints, Wigan, Hull and Warrington top 4 in any order.
Leeds and Castleford next.
Then Catalans.
then the remaining 5 all battling for the final spot in the 8 with Widnes and Leigh the weakest 2 from those 5 I think.

I'd like to think Saints will make at least one final but a lot depends on injuries towards the back end of the year. If someone had a gun to my head I'd say Saints v Wigan final.
Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:09 pm
Jukesays wrote:
PS

If you ever went on REDVEE and saw some of the one eyed, vitriolic hatred filled posts on there you'd be forgiven for thinking all Sintelliners were " Insert your own derogatory Remarks".

However - Surely there not all that bad are they? :THINK:

But what I will say is that if I ever do go post on other boards and disagree with what a poster says I will quote them direct or reply to them individually.


Point made, I should have quoted him and not used generic terms such as "yourselves." However my post wasn't aimed at everyone, you have just taken it that way.

Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:11 pm
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
In all seriousness I've predicted Saints, Wigan, Hull and Warrington top 4 in any order.
Leeds and Castleford next.
Then Catatlans.
then the remaining 5 all battling for the final spot in the 8 with Widnes and Leigh the weakest 2 from those 5 I think.

I'd like to think Saints will make at least one final but a lot depends on injuries towards the back end of the year. If someone had a gun to my head I'd say Saints v Wigan final.


Saints won't even get top 4 never mind a grand final

Wed Feb 01, 2017 4:19 pm
KingRoss11 wrote:
Saints won't even get top 4 never mind a grand final


:thumb:
