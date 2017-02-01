WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:18 pm
The Yellow Giraffe
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3262
Jukesays wrote:
Personal insults :roll:


What insults have been used?

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:19 pm
Jukesays
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5255
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
I didn't infer anything. You are inferring my meaning from what I said. I think you are accusing me of implying something but I am being pedantic.

You are incorrect in your assumption anyway that I meant all Wigan fans. I haven't accused ALL WIGAN FANS of anything.


You used the word "Yourselves".
That to me implies (Or whatever word you want to come up with) that your being Generic in your claims that Wigan Fans are arrogant or whatever.

Anyway - You say something and it's tongue in cheek
"1" Wigan fan says something and were All arrogant etc.

Go Figure :roll:
Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:21 pm
Jukesays
Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5255
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
What insults have been used?


Asking me to try and Discuss things "Like an Adult" as if I am not.
Does the above imply/infer whatever that I am "Childish"?
Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:23 pm
The Yellow Giraffe
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3262
Jukesays wrote:
You used the word "Yourselves".
That to me implies (Or whatever word you want to come up with) that your being Generic in your claims that Wigan Fans are arrogant or whatever.

Anyway - You say something and it's tongue in cheek
"1" Wigan fan says something and were All arrogant etc.

Go Figure :roll:


You are missing the point massively. Either that or you are being deliberately obtuse.

Right let's pretend I predicted that Saints would win everything and meant it. I still didn't claim that nobody would touch us or that we are far superior. Surely you can see the difference between being confident and thinking you have a good chance of winning silverware and claiming you are far superior to the rest? It really isn't that difficult. :FRUSRATED:

And no I wasn't implying that all Wigan fans are arrogant, just the ones posting arrogant remarks.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 1:24 pm
The Yellow Giraffe
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3262
Jukesays wrote:
Asking me to try and Discuss things "Like an Adult" as if I am not.
Does the above imply/infer whatever that I am "Childish"?


Yes I am saying you're acting childish and picking fights. In fact you are still doing it now. You class that as an insult?

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:04 pm
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13389
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
Not sure what you're on about.


If you actually lived in the world of Wigan fans, you'd know that most of us exist in a state of constant nervousness and uncertainty. But you don't, you live in the world of "Wigan fans according to St Helens fans", where we are mostly villainous, and you lot - you in particular, I expect - are mostly righteous.

The fact you take exception to one or two Wigan fans demonstrating a bit of bravado (on their own forum!) to such an extent that you then come out with comments like "arrogance even by Wigan fan standards" says exactly the opposite - about you at least - as does your unwillingness later to admit that this was some kind of general-purpose insult.

It's pathetic, but I suspect you've achieved what you really came here for - to derail a thread about Wigan's chances this season. So well done on that score.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:16 pm
The Yellow Giraffe
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3262
Cruncher wrote:
If you actually lived in the world of Wigan fans, you'd know that most of us exist in a state of constant nervousness and uncertainty. But you don't, you live in the world of "Wigan fans according to St Helens fans", where we are mostly villainous, and you lot - you in particular, I expect - are mostly righteous.

The fact you take exception to one or two Wigan fans demonstrating a bit of bravado (on their own forum!) to such an extent that you then come out with comments like "arrogance even by Wigan fan standards" says exactly the opposite - about you at least - as does your unwillingness later to admit that this was some kind of general-purpose insult.

It's pathetic, but I suspect you've achieved what you really came here for - to derail a thread about Wigan's chances this season. So well done on that score.


Not at all. My intention wasn't to detail anything. I see that it would fit the agenda of certain people on here if I was made out to be a troll derailing a thread but that isn't the case. I have noth done or said anything pathetic. The only pathetic thing on here is the xenophobic nature of some of you.

My intention was in keeping with the predictions title and was simply to point out that it's quite arrogant to suggest you are far superior to all of your rivals. You will also notice a Wigan fan agreed with me but surprisingly nobody minds that. It's fine when a Wigan fan says a Wigan fan is arrogant, but when a Saints fan says it he's being pathetic and derailing a thread, apparently.

My post wasn't aimed at all Wigan fans; if you've taken it that way then you've taken it wrong. I have family members and close friends who are Wigan fans and none of them are particularly arrogant so I wouldn't make that generalisation. Similarly I know many Saints fans who are complete buffoons.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:21 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1702
Cruncher wrote:
If you actually lived in the world of Wigan fans, you'd know that most of us exist in a state of constant nervousness and uncertainty. But you don't, you live in the world of "Wigan fans according to St Helens fans", where we are mostly villainous, and you lot - you in particular, I expect - are mostly righteous.

I liked that. Very true I think.

I do think that Yellow Giraffe has a point about arrogance. I sometimes think that Wigan fans (and I include myself) can veer between arrogance and self laceration. - (I find these days that Saints fans on the whole are rather better than Warrington and Cas to name two sets of fans who can get on my particular wick).

Anyhow (as if to prove the point) I still think that Wigan have the best squad in the comp, but disagree that it will be a disaster if we don't win anything, in sport you just never know.
Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 2:42 pm
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 5005
I'm as pessimistic as anyone usually but even I think we will at least get to the GF.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 3:15 pm
Joined: Sat Jan 14, 2006 3:10 am
Posts: 13389
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
Not at all. My intention wasn't to detail anything. I see that it would fit the agenda of certain people on here if I was made out to be a troll derailing a thread but that isn't the case. I have noth done or said anything pathetic. The only pathetic thing on here is the xenophobic nature of some of you.

My intention was in keeping with the predictions title and was simply to point out that it's quite arrogant to suggest you are far superior to all of your rivals. You will also notice a Wigan fan agreed with me but surprisingly nobody minds that. It's fine when a Wigan fan says a Wigan fan is arrogant, but when a Saints fan says it he's being pathetic and derailing a thread, apparently.

My post wasn't aimed at all Wigan fans; if you've taken it that way then you've taken it wrong. I have family members and close friends who are Wigan fans and none of them are particularly arrogant so I wouldn't make that generalisation. Similarly I know many Saints fans who are complete buffoons.


Yes, of course.

It's your own fault if you're insulted by insults. In fact you are xenophobes (there's a fashionably self-righteous word these days) for not accepting that I am right.

Also, how dare you slap me down when you didn't slap down so-and-so. I mean, it's not like I've got a track-record for causing trouble on here.

I myself am not xenophobic (that sanctimonious word again). In fact, some of my best friends are ... (uh-oh).
