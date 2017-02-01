Cruncher wrote: If you actually lived in the world of Wigan fans, you'd know that most of us exist in a state of constant nervousness and uncertainty. But you don't, you live in the world of "Wigan fans according to St Helens fans", where we are mostly villainous, and you lot - you in particular, I expect - are mostly righteous.



The fact you take exception to one or two Wigan fans demonstrating a bit of bravado (on their own forum!) to such an extent that you then come out with comments like "arrogance even by Wigan fan standards" says exactly the opposite - about you at least - as does your unwillingness later to admit that this was some kind of general-purpose insult.



It's pathetic, but I suspect you've achieved what you really came here for - to derail a thread about Wigan's chances this season. So well done on that score.

Not at all. My intention wasn't to detail anything. I see that it would fit the agenda of certain people on here if I was made out to be a troll derailing a thread but that isn't the case. I have noth done or said anything pathetic. The only pathetic thing on here is the xenophobic nature of some of you.My intention was in keeping with the predictions title and was simply to point out that it's quite arrogant to suggest you are far superior to all of your rivals. You will also notice a Wigan fan agreed with me but surprisingly nobody minds that. It's fine when a Wigan fan says a Wigan fan is arrogant, but when a Saints fan says it he's being pathetic and derailing a thread, apparently.My post wasn't aimed at all Wigan fans; if you've taken it that way then you've taken it wrong. I have family members and close friends who are Wigan fans and none of them are particularly arrogant so I wouldn't make that generalisation. Similarly I know many Saints fans who are complete buffoons.