The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
Not sure what you're on about.
If you actually lived in the world of Wigan fans, you'd know that most of us exist in a state of constant nervousness and uncertainty. But you don't, you live in the world of "Wigan fans according to St Helens fans", where we are mostly villainous, and you lot - you in particular, I expect - are mostly righteous.
The fact you take exception to one or two Wigan fans demonstrating a bit of bravado (on their own forum!) to such an extent that you then come out with comments like "arrogance even by Wigan fan standards" says exactly the opposite - about you at least - as does your unwillingness later to admit that this was some kind of general-purpose insult.
It's pathetic, but I suspect you've achieved what you really came here for - to derail a thread about Wigan's chances this season. So well done on that score.