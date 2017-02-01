WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for coming season

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Predictions for coming season

 
Post a reply

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 11:49 am
The Yellow Giraffe User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3257
NickyKiss wrote:
Some people have made bold statements, of course they have but I think the message that sits of the back of them is that we're pretty confident in the squad we have.

I won't sit here and say 'we will do this or that' but what I have said is that I believe we have the best squad in the league and if we don't win a major trophy this year then it will have been a season of real failure. If we keep a pretty fit squad (which hasn't started well) then I do think we have the best team on paper but that doesn't always equate to winning things.

If you want a neutrals view of clubs chances in all comps this year go and look at the bookies. We're favourites for the lot so they clearly think we're just about the best team about.


I haven't disagreed that you have one of the strongest squads and are the favourites. However, as you know but are probably too stubborn to agree with a Saints fan :D , there is huge difference in being confident and then completely dismissing the rest and claiming your miles ahead of the chasing pack, which simply isn't true.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:02 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5252
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
What is it I am dreaming of exactly? Not sure what you're on about.

Just because you won it last year doesn't mean you haven't been guilty of being over-confident in the past. The cup defeat v Cas springs to mind straight away for example. Also prior to the the 2014 Grand Final I was reading about how easy it was going to be for you. My point is Wigan fans do have form for making bold predictions and falling flat on their face.

For anyone to suggest their squad is "far superior" than everyone else and "there's nobody to touch us" is extremely arrogant in my opinion and I'm sure if any fan of Saints, Warrington or Hull said the same you'd agree.

I notice a Wigan fan, "Trainman" agrees with me but nobody seems to be pulling him up for saying it's arrogant as well! :roll:


Not disagreeing or agreeing here but I do want to put something out there.
Are "All" Wigan fans being arrogant or just one or two?

See the problem is you said
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
There's some astonishing arrogance on this thread, even by Wigan fan's standards. You do have a great habit of setting yourselves up for a fall.


Now to me that is a blanket statement that infers that ALL WIGAN FANS are being arrogant and setting ourselves up for a fall?

So instead of accusing ALL WIGAN FANS - Why not reply to the ones you think are and tell them they are being Arrogant etc.???

Anyway
My Two Penneth

We have a very good & Deep Squad
What I mean by this is that if we get a fair share of luck injury wise and all teams end up with the same/equivalent then we will cope with it as good and better than most.

However - If every team stays fit and it's based on each teams Best 17/19 players then there'll be 4/5/6 teams who'll fancy there chances. (Wolfs, Hull, Saints - And Poss even Leeds/Cas).

However history and logic tells you that at some point your going to get hit by injuries and further you go down the pecking harder the more difficult it is to cope with these issues and it takes a lot out of the tank and creates further injury issues through playing through the pain barrier etc. and not being fit come season end.
As far as I see it when balancing the 2 issues together I think I'd go for :-

Wigan/Warrington
Saints/Hull
Cas/Leeds

With Any 4 of those making the Top 4 dependant on Various injuries etc.
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:05 pm
Jukesays User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Mar 30, 2004 11:19 pm
Posts: 5252
Location: Sorting my Erection out & Helping Conroy With his!
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
I haven't disagreed that you have one of the strongest squads and are the favourites. However, as you know but are probably too stubborn to agree with a Saints fan :D , there is huge difference in being confident and then completely dismissing the rest and claiming your miles ahead of the chasing pack, which simply isn't true.


He didn't
Reply to the ones that did???
Fans Forum 28.08.08 Fan from Haydock

"I've got one word for you Mr Chairman - Penalty Count"

[quote="The Daddy"]I've got one word for you all......Steve Hanley[/quote]

Some Salford fan said to me and I quote "You are by far and away the most Handsome & Knowledgeable Rugby League Fan in England!"

I thanked him and went on my Merry way!

RIVERCAVE DWELLER OF THE YEAR 2015!

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:10 pm
The Yellow Giraffe User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3257
Jukesays wrote:
He didn't
Reply to the ones that did???


I didn't say he did, but he continued the conversation and we are discussing it like adults. . Maybe you should try that?

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:11 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17727
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
Huge huge differernt in confidence and complete and utter arrogance. I am confident Saints will be there or thereabouts when it comes to handing out trophies but I would never say we are streets ahead of everyone else and that nobody will touch us. Firstly it's simply not true, for Saints or any other team, and also even if I thought it I wouldn't say it because it's arrogant and dismissive of other teams. It's the type of statement that is likely to come back and bite you.


Were you one of the many thousands of arrogant supporters at Murrayfield, if I remember correctly Saints only had to turn up that day.
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:13 pm
The Yellow Giraffe User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3257
Jukesays wrote:
Not disagreeing or agreeing here but I do want to put something out there.
Are "All" Wigan fans being arrogant or just one or two?

See the problem is you said Now to me that is a blanket statement that infers that ALL WIGAN FANS are being arrogant and setting ourselves up for a fall?

So instead of accusing ALL WIGAN FANS - Why not reply to the ones you think are and tell them they are being Arrogant etc.???
.


I didn't infer anything. You are inferring my meaning from what I said. I think you are accusing me of implying something but I am being pedantic.

You are incorrect in your assumption anyway that I meant all Wigan fans. I haven't accused ALL WIGAN FANS of anything.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:14 pm
The Yellow Giraffe User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3257
MattyB wrote:
Were you one of the many thousands of arrogant supporters at Murrayfield, if I remember correctly Saints only had to turn up that day.


I was there. Was I arrogant and claim we only had to turn up to win? No. But judging by the half empty Wigan end that day I assume Wigan fans thought that. :D

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 12:45 pm
Rogues Gallery User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29977
I wonder who posted this on Red Vee on their 2017 predictions thread? :WHISTLE:


Saints
Wigan
Warrington
Hull
Leeds
Castleford
Catalans
Wakefield
Huddersfield
Salford
Widnes
Leigh

Grand Final - Saints v Wigan

Challenge Cup - Luck of the draw so hard to predict but seeing as I'm in a good mood I'll go Saints v Warrington

Saints double
Roby Man of Steel
Swift top scorer
Cunningham coach of the year

:D
SAINTS THE ORIGINAL AND PERENNIAL CHEATS

For sale full Saints kit (circa 1989). Shirts in pristine condition, but shorts badly soiled.

For 27 - 0 you get a trophy
For 75 - 0 you get sod all.

Wigan had eight in a row
Saints have five in a row
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Ashton Bears, ChrisA, exiled Warrior, Google [Bot], Grimmy, King Johns II, MattyB, Rogues Gallery, S_Riley, spartakmixtapes, THE HINDLEY WARRIOR, The Yellow Giraffe and 175 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,512,2751,63475,7304,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  