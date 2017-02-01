The Yellow Giraffe wrote:



Just because you won it last year doesn't mean you haven't been guilty of being over-confident in the past. The cup defeat v Cas springs to mind straight away for example. Also prior to the the 2014 Grand Final I was reading about how easy it was going to be for you. My point is Wigan fans do have form for making bold predictions and falling flat on their face.



For anyone to suggest their squad is "far superior" than everyone else and "there's nobody to touch us" is extremely arrogant in my opinion and I'm sure if any fan of Saints, Warrington or Hull said the same you'd agree.



The Yellow Giraffe wrote: There's some astonishing arrogance on this thread, even by Wigan fan's standards. You do have a great habit of setting yourselves up for a fall.

Not disagreeing or agreeing here but I do want to put something out there.Are "All" Wigan fans being arrogant or just one or two?See the problem is you saidNow to me that is a blanket statement that infers that ALL WIGAN FANS are being arrogant and setting ourselves up for a fall?So instead of accusing ALL WIGAN FANS - Why not reply to the ones you think are and tell them they are being Arrogant etc.???AnywayMy Two PennethWe have a very good & Deep SquadWhat I mean by this is that if we get a fair share of luck injury wise and all teams end up with the same/equivalent then we will cope with it as good and better than most.However - If every team stays fit and it's based on each teams Best 17/19 players then there'll be 4/5/6 teams who'll fancy there chances. (Wolfs, Hull, Saints - And Poss even Leeds/Cas).However history and logic tells you that at some point your going to get hit by injuries and further you go down the pecking harder the more difficult it is to cope with these issues and it takes a lot out of the tank and creates further injury issues through playing through the pain barrier etc. and not being fit come season end.As far as I see it when balancing the 2 issues together I think I'd go for :-Wigan/WarringtonSaints/HullCas/LeedsWith Any 4 of those making the Top 4 dependant on Various injuries etc.