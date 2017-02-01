NickyKiss wrote:
Some people have made bold statements, of course they have but I think the message that sits of the back of them is that we're pretty confident in the squad we have.
I won't sit here and say 'we will do this or that' but what I have said is that I believe we have the best squad in the league and if we don't win a major trophy this year then it will have been a season of real failure. If we keep a pretty fit squad (which hasn't started well) then I do think we have the best team on paper but that doesn't always equate to winning things.
If you want a neutrals view of clubs chances in all comps this year go and look at the bookies. We're favourites for the lot so they clearly think we're just about the best team about.
I haven't disagreed that you have one of the strongest squads and are the favourites. However, as you know but are probably too stubborn to agree with a Saints fan , there is huge difference in being confident and then completely dismissing the rest and claiming your miles ahead of the chasing pack, which simply isn't true.