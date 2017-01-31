WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 5:28 pm
Cherry_Warrior
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 551
NickyKiss wrote:
If we do stay injury free (ish) then we have no excuses to not be winning at least one of the major two trophies. Our backline is as good as anything as is the pack and we're littered with match winners like Burgess, Tomkins, Williams, Bateman etc.

I say that but the Red Vee review of us does say we look uninspiring on paper so maybe not! In all honesty I don't think I've been quite as excited by a Wigan side on paper as I am by this one in a long while. Fully fit our 17 looks superb to me but then again we don't have Tommy Lee or Dom Peyroux so I might be getting ahead of myself.



We haven't even got a prolific winger like Jack Owens

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:29 pm
The Yellow Giraffe
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Jun 17, 2011 9:23 am
Posts: 3251
There's some astonishing arrogance on this thread, even by Wigan fan's standards. You do have a great habit of setting yourselves up for a fall.

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 11:32 pm
Trainman
Joined: Wed Feb 17, 2016 3:59 pm
Posts: 420
21-12 wrote:
Haha no but I fancy the treble this season. In my opinion our squad is far superior to everyone's this season barring injuries.


I think to say our squad is far superior smacks of over confidence and dare I say it arrogance.

We have a right to be confident after what the squad achieved last year. Looking at this season I think ourselves, Warrington, Leeds, St Helens and Hull are capeable of challenging for the GF, I'd also add Cas to that list as dark horses for the cup. On paper I think Warrington have the strongest team if not the strongest squad, it remains to be seen whether they can get over the final hurdle though.

As always, a lot will depend on injuries, particularly with the extra double game weekend when quite a few injuries seem to happen.

I'd go for (in no particular order) Wigan & Warrington top 2
St Helens, Leeds & Hull 3 to 5
Cas in 6th

After that I'm struggling though I think Widnes will struggle.

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:03 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20595
Location: WIGAN
The Yellow Giraffe wrote:
There's some astonishing arrogance on this thread, even by Wigan fan's standards. You do have a great habit of setting yourselves up for a fall.


We do. I mean we all wrote our chances off of winning anything last year with a squad which was absolutely battered and we pulled the big one out the bag.

Massive fall!!

Post Wed Feb 01, 2017 9:18 am
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20595
Location: WIGAN
Trainman wrote:
I think to say our squad is far superior smacks of over confidence and dare I say it arrogance.

We have a right to be confident after what the squad achieved last year. Looking at this season I think ourselves, Warrington, Leeds, St Helens and Hull are capeable of challenging for the GF, I'd also add Cas to that list as dark horses for the cup. On paper I think Warrington have the strongest team if not the strongest squad, it remains to be seen whether they can get over the final hurdle though.

As always, a lot will depend on injuries, particularly with the extra double game weekend when quite a few injuries seem to happen.

I'd go for (in no particular order) Wigan & Warrington top 2
St Helens, Leeds & Hull 3 to 5
Cas in 6th

After that I'm struggling though I think Widnes will struggle.


I was looking at Wires probable 17 the other day and I certainly wouldnt have it as the best in the league (certainly not when you consider Currie is out for a while). Their 1-5 isn't good enough to be able to consider them as having the best team on paper in the league and the halfbacks lack pace. The pack is clearly very good but it will have to be to create enough space for that backline imo.

'On Paper' I'd say Wigan and Hull are pretty close and then there's a slight gap to Warrington.
