Trainman wrote: I think to say our squad is far superior smacks of over confidence and dare I say it arrogance.



We have a right to be confident after what the squad achieved last year. Looking at this season I think ourselves, Warrington, Leeds, St Helens and Hull are capeable of challenging for the GF, I'd also add Cas to that list as dark horses for the cup. On paper I think Warrington have the strongest team if not the strongest squad, it remains to be seen whether they can get over the final hurdle though.



As always, a lot will depend on injuries, particularly with the extra double game weekend when quite a few injuries seem to happen.



I'd go for (in no particular order) Wigan & Warrington top 2

St Helens, Leeds & Hull 3 to 5

Cas in 6th



After that I'm struggling though I think Widnes will struggle.

I was looking at Wires probable 17 the other day and I certainly wouldnt have it as the best in the league (certainly not when you consider Currie is out for a while). Their 1-5 isn't good enough to be able to consider them as having the best team on paper in the league and the halfbacks lack pace. The pack is clearly very good but it will have to be to create enough space for that backline imo.'On Paper' I'd say Wigan and Hull are pretty close and then there's a slight gap to Warrington.