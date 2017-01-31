21-12 wrote: Haha no but I fancy the treble this season. In my opinion our squad is far superior to everyone's this season barring injuries.

I think to say our squad is far superior smacks of over confidence and dare I say it arrogance.We have a right to be confident after what the squad achieved last year. Looking at this season I think ourselves, Warrington, Leeds, St Helens and Hull are capeable of challenging for the GF, I'd also add Cas to that list as dark horses for the cup. On paper I think Warrington have the strongest team if not the strongest squad, it remains to be seen whether they can get over the final hurdle though.As always, a lot will depend on injuries, particularly with the extra double game weekend when quite a few injuries seem to happen.I'd go for (in no particular order) Wigan & Warrington top 2St Helens, Leeds & Hull 3 to 5Cas in 6thAfter that I'm struggling though I think Widnes will struggle.