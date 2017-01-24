jinkin jimmy wrote: I'm with you. IMO if we stay relatively injury free there's no one to touch us this year.

If we do stay injury free (ish) then we have no excuses to not be winning at least one of the major two trophies. Our backline is as good as anything as is the pack and we're littered with match winners like Burgess, Tomkins, Williams, Bateman etc.I say that but the Red Vee review of us does say we look uninspiring on paper so maybe not! In all honesty I don't think I've been quite as excited by a Wigan side on paper as I am by this one in a long while. Fully fit our 17 looks superb to me but then again we don't have Tommy Lee or Dom Peyroux so I might be getting ahead of myself.