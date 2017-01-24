WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Predictions for coming season

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Predictions for coming season

 
Post a reply

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:21 am
Ashton Bears User avatar
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 737
Location: Around the three Sisters
Lizzie Bennet wrote:
Two GF winners?


Well spotted.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:39 am
Smooth Stu User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 4:41 pm
Posts: 3029
Location: The Birthplace of Lord Sam
Predictions:

Somebody to say we miss Stevo
Phil Clarke to have Wakefield as his pick for the Grand Final
Wolfs fans to claim it's their year
Shaun Wane to say "We've trained well all week"
Kev Brown to be touted as the next big thing for England
Cas will get fook all for Solomona and it'll be the RFL's fault
Marwan Koukash to tweet whilst pished, then apologise to Nigel
Saints to under-perform again, and KC keeps his job
Dan Sarginson: "This is a fantastic opportunity for me to join the biggest name in the competition" 18/10/2013

Tony Clubb: "This is a new exciting chapter of my life signing for Wigan and I couldn't be happier" 18/10/2013

Romain Navarrete: “I’m very happy to have signed for Wigan Warriors. As soon I knew that Wigan were interested, they were the only team that I wanted to sign for. To me, Wigan is the biggest Club in Rugby League and it will be an honour to pull on the famous Cherry-and-White jersey next year. I look forward to working with Shaun Wane and the players at Wigan.”

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 7:45 am
Super Alf Macklin Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2016 8:05 pm
Posts: 23
Location: Willerby
Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Cas and Leeds

Middle 4 - Saints, ,Hull Catalans and Wakefield

Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Leigh

Hull KR to beat Widnes in million pound game.

Challenge Cup - Wigan to beat Leeds.

GF Winners - Wigan

Man of Steel - Bateman or G Williams

Coach of the year - Shaun Wane

Can't see anyone getting remotely close to you guys this year, we (Hull) will not be as lucky with injuries and Wigan have strengthened a team that despite injuries,was already too good for most last year . Warrington have lost their star half and replaced him with a good half, who will be injured a lot, Cas will look great but haven't the depth and Saints will struggle without Matty Smith, otherwise I'd have them top 4. If Catalans can gel, they may be the team to ruin that top 4 prediction.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Fri Jan 27, 2017 12:27 pm
King Johns II User avatar
Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 21, 2008 6:34 pm
Posts: 435
Location: WIGANER WORKING IN WARRINGTON :-(
1. Warrington
2. Wigan
3. Hull
4. St Helens
5. Leeds
6. Castleford
7. Catalan
8. Wakefield
9. Leigh
10. Huddersfield
11. Salford
12. Widnes

Challenge Cup - Wigan Beating Leeds

Grand Final - Warrington Beating Wigan

Man of Steel - Chris Hill

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:28 pm
21-12 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 14, 2003 6:07 pm
Posts: 5722
Location: Home of the 20 TIMES champions
Top 4

Wigan
Warrington
Hull
Cas

Grand Final - Wigan to beat Hull

Challenge Cup - Wigan to beat Saints
CHAMP20NS

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:43 pm
MattyB User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17726
21-12 wrote:
Top 4

Wigan
Warrington
Hull
Cas

Grand Final - Wigan to beat Hull

Challenge Cup - Wigan to beat Saints


You going for the win over Cronulla as well? :wink:
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Mon Jan 30, 2017 7:52 pm
21-12 User avatar
Silver RLFANS Member
Silver RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Oct 14, 2003 6:07 pm
Posts: 5722
Location: Home of the 20 TIMES champions
MattyB wrote:
You going for the win over Cronulla as well? :wink:


Haha no but I fancy the treble this season. In my opinion our squad is far superior to everyone's this season barring injuries.
CHAMP20NS

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:48 pm
jinkin jimmy Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 10, 2005 7:27 pm
Posts: 3280
21-12 wrote:
Haha no but I fancy the treble this season. In my opinion our squad is far superior to everyone's this season barring injuries.

I'm with you. IMO if we stay relatively injury free there's no one to touch us this year.

Re: Predictions for coming season

Post Tue Jan 31, 2017 12:56 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20593
Location: WIGAN
jinkin jimmy wrote:
I'm with you. IMO if we stay relatively injury free there's no one to touch us this year.


If we do stay injury free (ish) then we have no excuses to not be winning at least one of the major two trophies. Our backline is as good as anything as is the pack and we're littered with match winners like Burgess, Tomkins, Williams, Bateman etc.

I say that but the Red Vee review of us does say we look uninspiring on paper so maybe not! In all honesty I don't think I've been quite as excited by a Wigan side on paper as I am by this one in a long while. Fully fit our 17 looks superb to me but then again we don't have Tommy Lee or Dom Peyroux so I might be getting ahead of myself.
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Bigredwarrior, Chris_H, Dai Jones, exiled Warrior, NickyKiss, post, PurpleCheeseWarrior, WF Rhino, Wiganosopher and 166 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,511,8401,76975,7264,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Sat 4th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
TOULOUSE
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
ROCHDALE
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
SWINTON
v
LONDON  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
OLDHAM
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HULL KR
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 5th Feb : 15:00
CH-R1
HALIFAX
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  