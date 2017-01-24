Predictions: Somebody to say we miss Stevo Phil Clarke to have Wakefield as his pick for the Grand Final Wolfs fans to claim it's their year Shaun Wane to say "We've trained well all week" Kev Brown to be touted as the next big thing for England Cas will get fook all for Solomona and it'll be the RFL's fault Marwan Koukash to tweet whilst pished, then apologise to Nigel Saints to under-perform again, and KC keeps his job

