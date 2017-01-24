Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Cas and Leeds
Middle 4 - Saints, ,Hull Catalans and Wakefield
Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Leigh
Hull KR to beat Widnes in million pound game.
Challenge Cup - Wigan to beat Leeds.
GF Winners - Wigan
Man of Steel - Bateman or G Williams
Coach of the year - Shaun Wane
Can't see anyone getting remotely close to you guys this year, we (Hull) will not be as lucky with injuries and Wigan have strengthened a team that despite injuries,was already too good for most last year . Warrington have lost their star half and replaced him with a good half, who will be injured a lot, Cas will look great but haven't the depth and Saints will struggle without Matty Smith, otherwise I'd have them top 4. If Catalans can gel, they may be the team to ruin that top 4 prediction.