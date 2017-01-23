Interesting on the Saints board how optimistic they are about this season. Morgan and Douglas must be half a team all by themselvesGrand Final - Wigan beat WarringtonTop 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Castleford, HullMiddle 4 - Saints, Leeds, Wakefield, CatalansBottom 4 - Leigh, Salford, Widnes, HuddersfieldHull KR to beat Huddersfield in MPGChallenge Cup, Pot luck but if they avoid each other. Wigan to beat CastlefordMan of Steel - Bateman has to be a shoe in if he behaves himself and stays relatively injury free- If our mate Phil Clarke talks him up again all season you can almost guarantee it.Coach of the year - PowellEdit :- Cas and Wakey could possibly do even do better for me. I think both have recruited well on top of what were already improving squads.