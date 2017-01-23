|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1696
|
Wigan to win Grand Final for me, beating Warrington again. But we'll miss out on Wemberly.
Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Hull and Leeds
Middle 4 - Saints, Cas, Catalans and Leigh
Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Wakefield
Hull KR to beat Wakefield in million pound game.
Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Hull.
Man of Steel - John Bateman
Coach of the year - Anyone but Shaun Wane (probably Darryl Powell for getting Cas to a cup semi and 6th place)
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 11, 2011 10:08 am
Posts: 4997
|
Top 4 - Wire, Hull, Wigan, Saints
Middle - Cas, Leeds, Salford, Huddersfield
Bottom - Catalans, Leigh, Wakefield, Widnes
CC - Wire/Wigan
GF - Wigan/Wire
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:42 pm
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20574
Location: WIGAN
|
Top four-Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Saints.
Middles-Leeds, Leigh, Catalans, Cas.
Bottom four-Salford, Huddersfield, Wakey, Widnes.
GF Winners-Wire
CC Winners-Wigan
Man of Steel-George Williams
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:44 pm
|
Joined: Tue Mar 28, 2006 11:11 am
Posts: 5599
|
Cut n pasted off our board though I made this prior to Matty Smith's injury. Could hit saints badly.
1: Wigan
2: Saints
3: Wire
4: Leeds
5: Hull
6: Cas
7: Salford
8: Wakey Wildies
9: Catalans
10: Leigh
11: Hudds
12: Widnes
Play off
1: Wigan
2: Saints
3: Wire
4: Leeds
the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Catalans
10: Leigh
11: HKR
12: Widnes
GF: Wigan
Cup: Cas
|
"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:05 pm
|
Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1696
|
Clearwing wrote:
Cut n pasted off our board though I made this prior to Matty Smith's injury. Could hit saints badly.
Yes I had Saints top 4 until I heard that.
|
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:42 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12128
|
Grand Final - Wigan to beat Leeds
Top 4 - Leeds, Warrington, Wigan and Castleford
Middle 4 - Hull FC, Saints, Catalans and Leigh
Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Wakefield
Widnes to beat Hull KR in million pound game.
Challenge Cup - Castleford to beat Warrington
Man of Steel - John Bateman
Coach of the year - Daryl Powell
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:39 pm
|
Joined: Sat May 14, 2016 11:46 pm
Posts: 109
Location: Out and about in Wigan
|
Grand Final - Wigan to beat Warrington
Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Hull, Castleford
Middle 4 - St Helens, Catalan, Leeds, Wakefield
Bottom 4 - Leigh, Salford, Huddersfield, Widnes
Hull KR to beat Widnes in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Castleford
Man of steel - John Bateman
Coach of the year - Daryl Powell
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 5:53 pm
|
Joined: Thu Dec 08, 2011 6:46 pm
Posts: 546
|
Interesting on the Saints board how optimistic they are about this season. Morgan and Douglas must be half a team all by themselves
Grand Final - Wigan beat Warrington
Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Castleford, Hull
Middle 4 - Saints, Leeds, Wakefield, Catalans
Bottom 4 - Leigh, Salford, Widnes, Huddersfield
Hull KR to beat Huddersfield in MPG
Challenge Cup, Pot luck but if they avoid each other. Wigan to beat Castleford
Man of Steel - Bateman has to be a shoe in if he behaves himself and stays relatively injury free- If our mate Phil Clarke talks him up again all season you can almost guarantee it.
Coach of the year - Powell
Edit :- Cas and Wakey could possibly do even do better for me. I think both have recruited well on top of what were already improving squads.
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 6:31 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 25, 2006 11:40 am
Posts: 733
Location: Around the three Sisters
|
Grand Final - Wigan to beat Warrington
Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Hull, Castleford - Wigan to win League Leaders Sheild.
Middle 4 - St Helens, Leeds, Catalan, Leigh
Bottom 4 - Salford, Huddersfield, Wakefield, Widnes
Hull KR to beat Widnes in Million pound game
Challenge Cup - Wigan to beat St Helens
Grand Final - Warrington to beat Hull
Man of steel - John Bateman
Coach of the year - Shaun Wane
|
|
Mon Jan 23, 2017 7:05 pm
|
Joined: Mon Oct 04, 2010 1:15 pm
Posts: 41
|
Two GF winners?
|
