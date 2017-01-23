Cut n pasted off our board though I made this prior to Matty Smith's injury. Could hit saints badly. 1: Wigan 2: Saints 3: Wire 4: Leeds 5: Hull 6: Cas 7: Salford 8: Wakey Wildies 9: Catalans 10: Leigh 11: Hudds 12: Widnes Play off 1: Wigan 2: Saints 3: Wire 4: Leeds the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be 9: Catalans 10: Leigh 11: HKR 12: Widnes GF: Wigan Cup: Cas

"The problem when you play Leeds is that they are a huge 'confidence' side. If you get on top of them, they will cower and go away, but when they get in front their chests puff out and they start whooping as they make tackles. " (Jon Wilkin)