Mon Jan 23, 2017 12:58 pm
Wigan to win Grand Final for me, beating Warrington again. But we'll miss out on Wemberly.

Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Hull and Leeds

Middle 4 - Saints, Cas, Catalans and Leigh

Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Wakefield

Hull KR to beat Wakefield in million pound game.

Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Hull.

Man of Steel - John Bateman

Coach of the year - Anyone but Shaun Wane (probably Darryl Powell for getting Cas to a cup semi and 6th place)
Re: Predictions for coming season

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:19 pm
Top 4 - Wire, Hull, Wigan, Saints
Middle - Cas, Leeds, Salford, Huddersfield
Bottom - Catalans, Leigh, Wakefield, Widnes

CC - Wire/Wigan
GF - Wigan/Wire

Re: Predictions for coming season

Mon Jan 23, 2017 1:42 pm
Top four-Warrington, Wigan, Hull, Saints.

Middles-Leeds, Leigh, Catalans, Cas.

Bottom four-Salford, Huddersfield, Wakey, Widnes.

GF Winners-Wire

CC Winners-Wigan

Man of Steel-George Williams

Re: Predictions for coming season

Mon Jan 23, 2017 2:05 pm
Cut n pasted off our board though I made this prior to Matty Smith's injury. Could hit saints badly.
1: Wigan
2: Saints
3: Wire
4: Leeds
5: Hull
6: Cas
7: Salford
8: Wakey Wildies

9: Catalans
10: Leigh
11: Hudds
12: Widnes

Play off
1: Wigan
2: Saints
3: Wire
4: Leeds

the 4 sides that will rejoin sl in 2018 will be
9: Catalans
10: Leigh
11: HKR
12: Widnes

GF: Wigan
Cup: Cas
Re: Predictions for coming season

Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:42 pm
Clearwing wrote:
Cut n pasted off our board though I made this prior to Matty Smith's injury. Could hit saints badly.
Yes I had Saints top 4 until I heard that.
Re: Predictions for coming season

Mon Jan 23, 2017 3:42 pm
Grand Final - Wigan to beat Leeds

Top 4 - Leeds, Warrington, Wigan and Castleford

Middle 4 - Hull FC, Saints, Catalans and Leigh

Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Wakefield

Widnes to beat Hull KR in million pound game.

Challenge Cup - Castleford to beat Warrington

Man of Steel - John Bateman

Coach of the year - Daryl Powell
