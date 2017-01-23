Wigan to win Grand Final for me, beating Warrington again. But we'll miss out on Wemberly.
Top 4 - Wigan, Warrington, Hull and Leeds
Middle 4 - Saints, Cas, Catalans and Leigh
Bottom 4 - Huddersfield, Widnes, Salford and Wakefield
Hull KR to beat Wakefield in million pound game.
Challenge Cup - Warrington to beat Hull.
Man of Steel - John Bateman
Coach of the year - Anyone but Shaun Wane (probably Darryl Powell for getting Cas to a cup semi and 6th place)
