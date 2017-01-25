Ste100Centurions wrote: Damn right he has a lot to give Col



I only left Micky Higham out as I 'think' he will be used more sparingly & it will be his last playing season.



I see M.H moving into more of a coaching/mentoring role at the club, his influence & knowledge will be very positive for Hood & pellisier & the whole team will benefit just by his presence.

Well unless he has had a leg chopped off or summation similar, I will be amazed if he is not in the 17 most of the time. Granted there may be times when he gets rested, but sometimes age is not a barrier and he seemed to manage more than alright in the middle 8sDeffo starts for me - last season or not