Cokey
Free-scoring winger
Joined: Fri Aug 19, 2011 6:58 pm
Posts: 1953
Location: LEYTH
BD wrote:
We did alright. Won a CC match against Salford and then another match the week later.
Glad he's doing alright, but still don't think halves are for him.
Cheers BD.
I don't think he'll play in the halves unless we get injuries,however,he will now take the fullback spot due to Mc Nally's injury.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:33 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2676
maurice wrote:
I just can't get my head around why you must have one then, could be the new garlic bread this no contracts rule
Centre is the position MO we lack depth in.I'll go with whats on the cards,not a problem.But if we end up switching players to cover that position constantly,i'll return to haunt you.
Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:12 pm
Joined: Fri Aug 16, 2002 4:26 pm
Posts: 15743
Location: A rose between 2 thorns
Centre is a position all lack depth in, especially England. We have 3 and a couple who could fill in, so are better than most. What you need to get your head around is that Tonga is one of those 3, he didn't choose to be injured and he is contracted so let's support him and let Derek deal with our needs once we know what they are, after about5/6 games. I am sure if Tonga hasn't showed and we are weak in that position he will do what's needed, I am confident Tonga will have a great season
Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:44 pm
Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2676
I think thats 2 Mo and 3 could actually fill in,Tonga being one of the two..Browns position is FB,but can't get there because of Tonga..Hopefully things will change and I do support Tonga,but he needs to take to the field the same way he takes to a bicycle.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:19 am
Joined: Sun Jun 16, 2013 9:17 pm
Posts: 1283
I am not 100% on my prefered 17 yet, but then Jukes is I/C of team selection.
I would however like to see Hampshire at FB, Riddy at 6, Drinky 7, Weston 8, Hood & Pellisier at 9, GS, HH & Corey.
Hock, Acton, Green, Hopkins.
AJ, Mitch, Clare & Crooks in the 3/4's.
Despite the miracle pass, I don't thank W.Tonga's heart is in it.
Hope there will be cap space for another centre.
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:20 am
ColD
Bronze RLFANS Member
Joined: Fri Feb 22, 2002 10:23 am
Posts: 4948
Location: Just Behind Parksides Club
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I am not 100% on my prefered 17 yet, but then Jukes is I/C of team selection.
I would however like to see Hampshire at FB, Riddy at 6, Drinky 7, Weston 8, Hood & Pellisier at 9, GS, HH & Corey.
Hock, Acton, Green, Hopkins.
AJ, Mitch, Clare & Crooks in the 3/4's.
Despite the miracle pass, I don't thank W.Tonga's heart is in it.
Hope there will be cap space for another centre.
No Higham then
Think his leadership skills will be vital, and he won't have to do as many minutes this season with the other 2. Appreciate age is against him, but he still has a lot to offer for me
Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:55 am
Alan
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9117
Location: Deep in Leytherland
ColD wrote:
No Higham then
Think his leadership skills will be vital, and he won't have to do as many minutes this season with the other 2. Appreciate age is against him, but he still has a lot to offer for me
Spot on Col. Presumably Neil has selected Higham as his captain to do a job ON
the pitch, as well as off it?
Wed Jan 25, 2017 10:27 am
Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 10995
Location: blackpool tower circus
Alan wrote:
Spot on Col. Presumably Neil has selected Higham as his captain to do a job ON
the pitch, as well as off it?
Alan ,I would think Micky Higham would be in everyone's 17,for his enthusiasm,leadership,and go forward,he looks to have trained the house down in close season,I realise it would be hard to leave out Pellissier and Hood but 3 into 2 doesn't go, and Jukesy has a hard enough job picking his 17 to start anyway,I'm already a Ben Crooks, James Green,and Ben Reynolds fan after Sunday, bring on the Dews.Charlie is ready.
