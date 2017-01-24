WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Starting 17 after seeing the new lads

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 7:29 pm
BD wrote:
We did alright. Won a CC match against Salford and then another match the week later.

Glad he's doing alright, but still don't think halves are for him.


Cheers BD. :thumb:

I don't think he'll play in the halves unless we get injuries,however,he will now take the fullback spot due to Mc Nally's injury.
You can lead a horse to water but a pencil must be lead.
If practice makes perfect, and nobody's perfect, Then why practice?
Either this man is dead or my watch has stopped. ( Groucho Marx )
I've had a perfectly wonderful evening. But this wasn't it. ( Groucho Marx )
"Getting older is no problem.You just have to live long enough." ( Groucho Marx )
Behind every successful man is a woman,Behind her is his wife. ( Groucho Marx )
If a black cat crosses your path, It signifies that the animal is going somewhere. (Groucho Marx)

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 8:33 pm
maurice wrote:
I just can't get my head around why you must have one then, could be the new garlic bread this no contracts rule


Centre is the position MO we lack depth in.I'll go with whats on the cards,not a problem.But if we end up switching players to cover that position constantly,i'll return to haunt you. :thumb:
Image

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 10:12 pm
Centre is a position all lack depth in, especially England. We have 3 and a couple who could fill in, so are better than most. What you need to get your head around is that Tonga is one of those 3, he didn't choose to be injured and he is contracted so let's support him and let Derek deal with our needs once we know what they are, after about5/6 games. I am sure if Tonga hasn't showed and we are weak in that position he will do what's needed, I am confident Tonga will have a great season

Post Tue Jan 24, 2017 11:44 pm
I think thats 2 Mo and 3 could actually fill in,Tonga being one of the two..Browns position is FB,but can't get there because of Tonga..Hopefully things will change and I do support Tonga,but he needs to take to the field the same way he takes to a bicycle.
Image

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 12:19 am
I am not 100% on my prefered 17 yet, but then Jukes is I/C of team selection.

I would however like to see Hampshire at FB, Riddy at 6, Drinky 7, Weston 8, Hood & Pellisier at 9, GS, HH & Corey.

Hock, Acton, Green, Hopkins.

AJ, Mitch, Clare & Crooks in the 3/4's.

Despite the miracle pass, I don't thank W.Tonga's heart is in it.

Hope there will be cap space for another centre.

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:20 am
Ste100Centurions wrote:
I am not 100% on my prefered 17 yet, but then Jukes is I/C of team selection.

I would however like to see Hampshire at FB, Riddy at 6, Drinky 7, Weston 8, Hood & Pellisier at 9, GS, HH & Corey.

Hock, Acton, Green, Hopkins.

AJ, Mitch, Clare & Crooks in the 3/4's.

Despite the miracle pass, I don't thank W.Tonga's heart is in it.

Hope there will be cap space for another centre.


No Higham then :?
Think his leadership skills will be vital, and he won't have to do as many minutes this season with the other 2. Appreciate age is against him, but he still has a lot to offer for me
Leigh Centurions - 2012 Grand Final Winners

Post Wed Jan 25, 2017 8:55 am
ColD wrote:
No Higham then :?
Think his leadership skills will be vital, and he won't have to do as many minutes this season with the other 2. Appreciate age is against him, but he still has a lot to offer for me


Spot on Col. Presumably Neil has selected Higham as his captain to do a job ON the pitch, as well as off it? :wink:
