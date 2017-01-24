Centre is a position all lack depth in, especially England. We have 3 and a couple who could fill in, so are better than most. What you need to get your head around is that Tonga is one of those 3, he didn't choose to be injured and he is contracted so let's support him and let Derek deal with our needs once we know what they are, after about5/6 games. I am sure if Tonga hasn't showed and we are weak in that position he will do what's needed, I am confident Tonga will have a great season