atomic wrote: Perhaps he'll give him a go v Dewsbury.

I would like to see Reynolds and Hampshire at half back on Sunday. We already know what Drinkwater is about so no point playing / risking him. I really want a look at Brown in the full back role as well. He has not been given the number 1 shirt as a token gesture so that would be interesting.Also I do not want Willie Tonga to state he is not 100% or this or that or what ever feels tight. I want to see him ready, unleashed and raring to go as patience is now beginning to run a little thin.