Jake the Peg wrote: 2 games in and we'll have had 3 players banned already, possibly losing those 3 key players for up to 8 matches. Injuries are part of the game but foul play leading to bans is just bl00dy stupid. We could well lose the next couple of games due to being down on numbers

You're right. We all talk about leadership regarding Ellis. So when he's off and we need it what do we do? Our props go out and lose us 1 game and possibly more and put every1 else under pressure. 'Stupid' is being kind