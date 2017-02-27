Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm Posts: 2304 Location: West Hull
Friday could have been a great show of two sets of world class forwards battering 10 bells out of eachother, but the RFL continue to completely jez it. It's a physical contact sport and any neutrals or newcomers seeing penalties and charges doled out like this won't be converted any time soon.
2 games in and we'll have had 3 players banned already, possibly losing those 3 key players for up to 8 matches. Injuries are part of the game but foul play leading to bans is just bl00dy stupid. We could well lose the next couple of games due to being down on numbers
