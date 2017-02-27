WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:37 pm
shauney
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Jun 14, 2005 5:17 pm
Posts: 1235
Location: 5 minutes from the KC
Inu got three games last year for a Grade D dangerous throw.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:48 pm
number 6
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 6:46 pm
Posts: 10037
Not great but our own fault ateod.

Ta'ai for giants has a grade b too

Massi and Thompson then? Let's hope Ellis comes through

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 4:55 pm
the cal train
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu May 12, 2011 8:33 pm
Posts: 2304
Location: West Hull
Friday could have been a great show of two sets of world class forwards battering 10 bells out of eachother, but the RFL continue to completely jez it. It's a physical contact sport and any neutrals or newcomers seeing penalties and charges doled out like this won't be converted any time soon.
All men are created equal, some work harder in preseason.
-Emmitt Smith
-Emmitt Smith

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:29 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25289
Not looking good for Thursday then. Wonder what pack we can muster? Probably 3 youngsters in there

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:53 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17114
Location: Back in Hull.
Both are harsh IMO, the Taylor challenge wasn't that bad, and Grade D for Watts is way over the top, considering he was also sunbinned. Let's hope Ellis is fit and Taylor can get off.

Chance for a couple of youngsters maybe.

Chance for a couple of youngsters maybe.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 5:55 pm
Dave K.
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Fri Mar 14, 2003 2:48 am
Posts: 17114
Location: Back in Hull.
Saying that we didn't to calm down a bit and it's really costing us, during and after games.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 6:14 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Sep 25, 2003 11:48 am
Posts: 17164
ccs wrote:
Watts in big trouble, Taylor also charged.....

•Scott Taylor (Hull FC) - Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour (EGP available)
•Liam Watts (Hull FC) - Grade D Dangerous Throw (EGP not available)


•Sam Moa (Catalans) - Grade B Other Contrary Behaviour (EGP not available)


Sentencing guidelines are 1-2 games for Grade B and 3-5 for Grade D.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:24 pm
davey37
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Feb 21, 2003 1:24 pm
Posts: 3333
Location: West Hull
So Sam Moa has been charged with the same as Taylor.

Further proof that if one was a penalty then the other should have been as well.
Challenge Cup Winners 2016 (at Wembley) - HULL FC

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:49 pm
Sebasteeno
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Aug 01, 2005 7:57 pm
Posts: 4825
Location: Definately not in the Cuddle Crew
Moa should get off as he did nothing - Taylor should get banned for acting a dude most of the night, Watts will also gett banned and for a few games but if anything his was just an accident

Re: Catalan home game

Post Mon Feb 27, 2017 9:54 pm
Jake the Peg
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 22, 2007 9:39 pm
Posts: 25289
2 games in and we'll have had 3 players banned already, possibly losing those 3 key players for up to 8 matches. Injuries are part of the game but foul play leading to bans is just bl00dy stupid. We could well lose the next couple of games due to being down on numbers
c}