Karen wrote:



That being said, they'll still get their usual 4 points off us more than likely I was at Leeds on Friday night and they were nothing special, only winning because 2 mahoosive forward passes were missed in their last try.That being said, they'll still get their usual 4 points off us more than likely

Speaking to my collegue at who is from Leeds and a staunch Loiner he said they will struggle to make any impact this season and wont do anything until they get rid of McDermott (or 'Big Eck' as he calls him). He was quite brutal in his appraisal of the current squad they have and said people saying they're shoe for the 8 and won't be as bad as last season are looking at a different team to him.He was also quite adament that they were 'bloody lucky' to have beaten Leigh & Salford