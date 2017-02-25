ccs wrote: Odd thing is, they played 114 games between them last year, I doubt there are any more experienced benches.

It's not experience that was the problem though. It was the performance. It's not all about the bench by any means there were players who started who weren't up to par. But Taylor and Watts are miles ahead of the next props in the line. Take Ellis and Mini out of it and we look much weaker. Early days like I said.