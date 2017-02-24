Catalans do what they always do under this coach, niggle and slow the game down, last year we just got on with it and took advantage of the penalties, last night in the first half, we had plenty of penalties, but failed to take advantage, we then got sucked in mainly after the Moa tackle and became indisciplined as well, they took better advantage of the situation.



I also haven't seen as many school boy basic errors from a Hull side in a few seasons,



Missing touch

Foward passes

Not dealing with kick offs

Basic knock ons

Penalty for not playing the ball corretley

Two stupid pens from Taylor and Watts

Once we managed to lose 20 metres from a scrum.



Doubt we will be that dumb again this year.



Results going out way tonight.