Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:27 pm
Mrs Barista
Keith_Lard wrote:
Any less would have been a disaster at £2.50 a ticket.

Remember when you gave away 1500 free tickets for your home game against Catalans in 2013 (when you were still a Super League club) and still only managed an attendance of 7864? :lol:
Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:39 pm
Plateface
Mrs Barista wrote:
Remember when you gave away 1500 free tickets for your home game against Catalans in 2013 (when you were still a Super League club) and still only managed an attendance of 7864? :lol:


Lardy boy sure is a sucker Mrs B,he keeps falling for the old one two.
He is an endless source of amusement.
Please keep him entertained.
Hull will give us a tough game but the key is to silence their fans in the Threepenny Stand.We have to do this because if we do'nt they will get behind their side and lift them in a way you've never seen,heard or witnessed before.
Frank Stanton. Coach to the 1982 "Untouchables" Aussie team. 1982 "

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:39 pm
ComeOnYouUll
Last two competitive home games produced a total attendance of 31,007.

Clearly despite the consensus that rugby league is not what it was, there is an appetite for Super League rugby in Hull.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 7:43 pm
Mrs Barista
ComeOnYouUll wrote:
Last two competitive home games produced a total attendance of 31,007.

Clearly despite the consensus that rugby league is not what it was, there is an appetite for Super League rugby in Hull.


For the Super League Club of the Year, no less. Marvellous. :thumb:
Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:38 pm
Jake the Peg
Mrs Barista wrote:
You suggested we couldn't have played any worse. A year ago we conceded 9 tries at Widnes and scored just the one. That was worse in my opinion. All about opinions, obviously. :lol:

Shows how bad cataland were then if they only just beat us and we were worse than we were at widnes last year

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:52 pm
Dave K.
Catalans do what they always do under this coach, niggle and slow the game down, last year we just got on with it and took advantage of the penalties, last night in the first half, we had plenty of penalties, but failed to take advantage, we then got sucked in mainly after the Moa tackle and became indisciplined as well, they took better advantage of the situation.

I also haven't seen as many school boy basic errors from a Hull side in a few seasons,

Missing touch
Foward passes
Not dealing with kick offs
Basic knock ons
Penalty for not playing the ball corretley
Two stupid pens from Taylor and Watts
Once we managed to lose 20 metres from a scrum.

Doubt we will be that dumb again this year.

Results going out way tonight.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:03 pm
hezza1969

Joined: Sun Jun 05, 2011 7:05 pm
Posts: 34
Yes the game was not easy on the eye but I think you are all being a little harsh on your team. The weather yesterday was awful all day, the ball would have been like a bar of soap and mistakes and frustration are understandable. Losing Ellis would also have a massive impact. Any odds on a ban for Watts and the Catalan player?
c}