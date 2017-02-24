Not much mention post match of the attendance.
13,544 is very impressive for a televised Thursday game against a team with no travelling support. Whether the result will encourage any new or returning fans to come again is another matter of course.
There seemed to be plenty of empty seats in South Stand reserved so time will tell if that decision was a good one or not.
