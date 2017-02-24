WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Catalan home game

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 12:55 pm
Keiththered Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Sat Sep 07, 2013 11:46 am
Posts: 499
Diogenes wrote:
No complaints about the result. We tried hard but lacked direction in attack and played some dumb rugby. Too many of our big name players had an off day. We badly missed Ellis and Kelly. Cats had a good game plan and executed it well, aided and abetted by Hicks, but poor as he was, he didn't lose us the the match, we did that ourselves. Very disappointing but there's a lot of rugby left yet. Hoping for a better show against Huddersfield. COYH.


Poor refereeing decisions against both sides. The one that could have been most telling was the disallowing of the Inu "try". That possibly kept you in the game. Expect this to be a low point for you and things will probably get better as too many good players did not perform as expected last night.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:06 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1734
Location: East stand!
Chris71 wrote:
Agree with the highlighted bit and think this is going to be a conumdrum all season with regards Fonua/Carlos/Micheals. Do think after seeing Fonua devastate defences last season in the centre role he is wasted on the wing as we lose a lot of what he adds when at playing centre.


I dont get all this going on about him being on the wing
He was our top metre man last night and wakey I think..so that's valuable to us..But he's an error machine at the min and was in pre season. He'd be worse still if we added play making decisions on him as well.
Not to menton the fact in D he's always been a ltitle erratic and Carlos has 2 impecable defensive displays in 2 games under his belt and looks to have a real understanding with Manu
I'd be 5 games in with kelly at 6 before I thought about changing it up
Fonua has managed so far at storm and Tonga before us not to be set to either wing or centre. But in this league for me I still see him being a carney style weapon on the wing rather than another big physical centre of with the leagues full of
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 1:42 pm
knockersbumpMKII Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jul 28, 2008 2:41 pm
Posts: 3520
Location: Letchworth Garden City,
airliebird,runninglate! wrote:
I dont get all this going on about him being on the wing
He was our top metre man last night and wakey I think..so that's valuable to us..But he's an error machine at the min and was in pre season. He'd be worse still if we added play making decisions on him as well.
Not to menton the fact in D he's always been a ltitle erratic and Carlos has 2 impecable defensive displays in 2 games under his belt and looks to have a real understanding with Manu
I'd be 5 games in with kelly at 6 before I thought about changing it up
Fonua has managed so far at storm and Tonga before us not to be set to either wing or centre. But in this league for me I still see him being a carney style weapon on the wing rather than another big physical centre of with the leagues full of

Agree with this, Keep Fonua on the wing, defensively he really isn't great, getting him one on one with the opposing winger, high kicks into the corner or dabs through are where his strengths lie.

The main reason we lost was ill-discipline, players losing the plot making totally irrational decisions Taylor's especially but not the only one.
You know games like this are going to be tight, they already knew from the Wakey game that giving away needless penalties loses games.
It's a little worrying how far we are in the first two games this season compared to last season when we destroyed Salford and Cats with some great attacking and smart rugby.

How they react against Hudds will show us where we are, and we can't make excuses if a couple of players are absent, whilst Ellis has a big impact we are not a one man team.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 2:27 pm
airliebird,runninglate! User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Thu Feb 19, 2009 12:16 pm
Posts: 1734
Location: East stand!
knockersbumpMKII wrote:
Agree with this, Keep Fonua on the wing, defensively he really isn't great, getting him one on one with the opposing winger, high kicks into the corner or dabs through are where his strengths lie.

The main reason we lost was ill-discipline, players losing the plot making totally irrational decisions Taylor's especially but not the only one.
You know games like this are going to be tight, they already knew from the Wakey game that giving away needless penalties loses games.
It's a little worrying how far we are in the first two games this season compared to last season when we destroyed Salford and Cats with some great attacking and smart rugby.

How they react against Hudds will show us where we are, and we can't make excuses if a couple of players are absent, whilst Ellis has a big impact we are not a one man team.


Agreed. His physical attributes made him the centre he was last year. Not finesse. Still has those but as you say his real game strengths are winger type attributes
I think the signs are that Sika and carlos have a real good combo starting..complimented each other a few times last night. Carlos is defensivley sound. Not had a sign yet in 2 games of the right side defensive weaknesses that plagued us all year last year. Once hull get some attacking mojo and grounds harden I think kelly n carlos could be a wingers dream..Fonua 1 on 1 is scoring everytime
"never looking back,always looking forward"

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 3:17 pm
bonaire Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Fri Apr 04, 2014 5:39 pm
Posts: 1323
WIZEB wrote:
Didn't think we were on it at all and feared the worst when our captain departed.
Sika gave it a good shot and enjoyed Scotty T going a hunting.
2 points gone south that we won't be getting back.



But Scotty going a hunting as you say will probably see him cop a ban
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: A unknown superstar, airliebird,runninglate!, bonaire, C for Cuckoo, ComeOnYouUll, Cotillion, craig hkr, Hasbag, Hessle rover, hull2524, Jake the Peg, K-Diddy, Karen, knockersbumpMKII, Marcus's Bicycle, Mr Hicks, PCollinson1990, Plum Bob, Raggytash, redmuzza, RichM, rodney_trotter, the artist, victarmeldrew, weaver93 and 261 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,5292,10575,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD
  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD
  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD
 < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS
  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  














c}