airliebird,runninglate! wrote: I dont get all this going on about him being on the wing

He was our top metre man last night and wakey I think..so that's valuable to us..But he's an error machine at the min and was in pre season. He'd be worse still if we added play making decisions on him as well.

Not to menton the fact in D he's always been a ltitle erratic and Carlos has 2 impecable defensive displays in 2 games under his belt and looks to have a real understanding with Manu

I'd be 5 games in with kelly at 6 before I thought about changing it up

Fonua has managed so far at storm and Tonga before us not to be set to either wing or centre. But in this league for me I still see him being a carney style weapon on the wing rather than another big physical centre of with the leagues full of

Agree with this, Keep Fonua on the wing, defensively he really isn't great, getting him one on one with the opposing winger, high kicks into the corner or dabs through are where his strengths lie.The main reason we lost was ill-discipline, players losing the plot making totally irrational decisions Taylor's especially but not the only one.You know games like this are going to be tight, they already knew from the Wakey game that giving away needless penalties loses games.It's a little worrying how far we are in the first two games this season compared to last season when we destroyed Salford and Cats with some great attacking and smart rugby.How they react against Hudds will show us where we are, and we can't make excuses if a couple of players are absent, whilst Ellis has a big impact we are not a one man team.