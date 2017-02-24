On reflection last night was a massive missed opportunity and as long as we learn from the mistakes last night then we will be ok.



For me as bad as we were which wasn't helped by Hicks & Catalans game plan of disrupting any flow in the game we should still have won had we controlled our discipline as giving 10pts away in front on the sticks is just not acceptable!!



Defensively we were very good, our cover defence and defence on the line was great the only blot was the unusual missed tackle by Danny Houghton that let Bird through to set up the Catalan try.



Thought the forwards put in the meters and took the ball up well but for me we just lost any sort of leadership and calming influence on the field. Typical example was after scoring the try instead of seeing out the set and calming it down Connor attempted a 40/20.

Our discipline went out the window through frustration of Catalans niggling/slowing us down tactics and Hicks awful attempt to control the game. The call by Hicks when he clearly shouted held and Catalan still continued to push Bowden in to touch was a typical example and compunded the frustration in the players who seemed to feel aggrieved nothing was given regarding the shot by Moa on Ellis.



Think the criticism of Josh griffin is harsh as didnt do too much wrong for me but Talanoa was far too often poor postionally leaving Griffin isolated particularly as his timing was out and was more often than not in front of the line leaving Griffin with little or no options.



All in all it was a bad day at the office so to speak but personally not too disappointed in the performance so to speak more the way we allowed Catalan to bully and dominate us and let the frustrations of an awful game boil over in to very poor discipline in key areas and in terms of our play regarding poor patience/rushing plays & poor distribution which ultimately handed the game to Catalan.



As long as Radford ensures they learn from last night then we will still be up there.