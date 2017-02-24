Sheephead wrote: Catalan came with a game plan and kept to it through out the game, we didn't turn up but has bad has Hicks was we didn't help ourselves too many errors too many penalties.



We had no field position and did too much defending but we started like this last year and came good so we need to keep faith in what Radford is doing after last season I think he's earned that.



Has Dave K said we needed alot more passing and running which i believe Kelly would of done and taken some of the pressure off Sneyd.

Good post. We deserved nothing from the game but defence was brutal at times against a physical Catalans team. Kelly and Ellis play and maybe we would have sneaked it, but this, as Saddened! mentioned, is our challenge. First choice 17 availability is crucial for us. The game against Huddersfield could see us have anything from a full strength pack to one missing Watts, Taylor, Ellis, and Hadley, which would put us right on the back foot in a really important game. If we lose that to a team tipped in some quarters to finish bottom and with Saints (H), Warrington (A) and Wigan (A) 3 of the next 4 games, things could look pretty tough early on, much as they did last year I guess.