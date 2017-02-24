WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Catalan home game

Board index Super League Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Catalan home game

 
Post a reply

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:43 am
Sheephead User avatar
Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Mon Jun 18, 2007 1:45 pm
Posts: 99
Catalan came with a game plan and kept to it through out the game, we didn't turn up but has bad has Hicks was we didn't help ourselves too many errors too many penalties.

We had no field position and did too much defending but we started like this last year and came good so we need to keep faith in what Radford is doing after last season I think he's earned that.

Has Dave K said we needed alot more passing and running which i believe Kelly would of done and taken some of the pressure off Sneyd.

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 8:59 am
Staffs FC User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Feb 12, 2005 2:09 pm
Posts: 13083
Location: East Staffordshire
Terrible game and poor result. Our bench is a real concern and although Frank didn't kill it in SL he certainly gave the opposition something to think about when he came on last year. We don't have that type of player this season. Connor was pretty average overall on the back of a ridiculously slow ptb as was Sneyd. Little difference between them as we created nothing on the right or left through hands of the half backs. Very disappointing but it's very early days.
"To play your best football you need players with enthusiasm and drive and energy." - Peter Sterling

Adam Pearson said not wrote:
I know there are two franchises and two clubs (in Hull) and that will remain forever more

Re: Catalan home game

Post Fri Feb 24, 2017 9:02 am
Mrs Barista User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Fri Jul 15, 2005 11:28 am
Posts: 24248
Location: West Yorkshire
Sheephead wrote:
Catalan came with a game plan and kept to it through out the game, we didn't turn up but has bad has Hicks was we didn't help ourselves too many errors too many penalties.

We had no field position and did too much defending but we started like this last year and came good so we need to keep faith in what Radford is doing after last season I think he's earned that.

Has Dave K said we needed alot more passing and running which i believe Kelly would of done and taken some of the pressure off Sneyd.


Good post. We deserved nothing from the game but defence was brutal at times against a physical Catalans team. Kelly and Ellis play and maybe we would have sneaked it, but this, as Saddened! mentioned, is our challenge. First choice 17 availability is crucial for us. The game against Huddersfield could see us have anything from a full strength pack to one missing Watts, Taylor, Ellis, and Hadley, which would put us right on the back foot in a really important game. If we lose that to a team tipped in some quarters to finish bottom and with Saints (H), Warrington (A) and Wigan (A) 3 of the next 4 games, things could look pretty tough early on, much as they did last year I guess.
Image
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: airliebird,runninglate!, Bal, Barrett was robbed, BiltonRobin, Bombed Out, Brid B&W, Carisma HFC, davey37, HFC Boy, HuddsRL5, itsonlyme, Large Paws, Marcus's Bicycle, mk_fc, PCollinson1990, Psyrax64, REDWHITEANDBLUE, Staffs FC, Stephen Brown, Tarquin Fuego, The Milky Bar Kid, Tinkerman23, unknownlegend, yorksguy1865 and 344 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,525,2741,96475,7814,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WARRINGTON
v
CASTLEFORD  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SHEFFIELD
v
BATLEY  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
ROCHDALE
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
HULL KR
v
OLDHAM  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
SWINTON
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
BRADFORD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
CH-R4
DEWSBURY
v
LONDON  
  Sun 26th Feb : 15:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
CRONULLA
v
BRISBANETV  
  Thu 2nd Mar : 20:00
SL-R3
CASTLEFORD
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 07:00
NRL-R1
CANTERBURY
v
MELBOURNETV  
  Fri 3rd Mar : 09:05
NRL-R1
SOUTHS
v
WESTSTV  














c}